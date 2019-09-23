World leaders debate climate crisis at UN

New York, ANGOLA, September 23 - World leaders, including President João Lourenço, are attending this Monday in New York the High-Level meeting on Climate Action, which precedes the start of the General Debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations. ,

The Angolan head of State arrived in New York on Sunday, where he will fulfill an intense agenda, especially Tuesday, when he will address the General Debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, taking place from 24 to 30 September.

Angolan Environment Minister Paula Coelho said in that US city that the country is engaged in climate change commitments and increasingly implements specific programs and actions that are already being felt.

She said that at the Presidential initiative, Angola brings to this summit, indicative of the implementation of programs in municipalities essentially linked to basic sanitation, which also have an impact on climate change.

Angola is part of the UN Conference on Climate Change. In terms of national legislation, the minister informed that the process of ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement is already in the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament).

She noted that one of the concerns of the sector he runs has to do with the country's vegetation cover. "We need to have ever-greener spaces that will provide better air quality to fight other respiratory diseases," she said.

The Climate Action summit brings together governments, the private sector, civil society, local authorities and other international organizations to develop ambitious solutions in areas such as global transition to renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, cities and agriculture, among others.

Several world leaders, including Emmanuel Macron (France), Boris Johnson (United Kingdom) and Angela Markel (Germany), will take part in the event.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.