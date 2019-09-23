President's commitment to reforms of social welfare highlighted

New York, ANGOLA, September 23 - Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto said in New York that the reforms carried out by the president João Lourenço are soon starting to have positive impact on citizens' lives.,

When he took office in September 2017, the President João Lourenço, "inherited" a difficult economic and financial scenario, caused by the fall in the price of oil, with people's living standard bearing the brunt of the crisis, he said.

The Angolan top diplomat said he was aware of the expectations raised regarding the Government policies to re-launch the economic and social development of the country.

“We have been informing the society that we need to plant before harvest. What the president João Lourenço has been doing over the past two years is planting in order to reap soon the unavoidable fruits of these reforms”, the minister stated.

Speaking to the press, in anticipation of the Angolan president's address at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the minister said that the world is following closely the reforms carried out by the Angolan Executive.

"There is a new Angola open to investment and determined to make use of the huge resources it has," said Minister Manuel Augusto, who described the President João Lourenço's two-year in office as positive.

Manuel Augusto also praised the courage and determination of the Head of State to find solutions to the various problems facing the country, stressing the several change occurred in the country these two years.

