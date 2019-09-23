Risk Analytics Market To Reach USD 65.0 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Risk Analytics Market Size – USD 22.3 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.6%. Risk Analytics Industry Trends – Increasing modernizations in the Fintech Industry and strategic developments for Risk Analytics Market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Need to Comply with Stringent Industry Regulations, Increasing concerns over data and security breaches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of risk analytics market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global risk analytics market was valued at USD 22.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 65.0 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Solutions in the risk analytics market helps organisations to understand the risk that exists in their companies. This solution instruments assist businesses make risk-aware choices and thus improve the efficiency of their company. In addition, the risk analytics market instruments enhance investment returns and reduce costs associated with regulatory compliance. With companies flourishing to decrease disastrous losses, a rising trend has been seen in latest years in the implementation of these solutions in the global risk analytics market.

This solutions decrease costs by anticipating risk and enhancing return rates. Nearly all types of organisations involve minimal risk analytics instruments, such as commercial banks need to adequately hedge foreign exposure to oversee loans. The emergence of real-time and on-demand risk analytics fuel the growth of the market. This solution enables to avoid system failures and anything that might hinder ordinary company. Engines for risk calculation and instruments for risk assessment assistance predict hazards and avoid future expenses of managing those risks.

Organizations of all sizes and nature require these solutions to mitigate risks, reduce losses, and reduce complexity. Implementation of such solutions reduces the uncertainty of the outcomes, associated costs, and liabilities and losses occurring due to it. These solutions help the organizations to compliance with the regulatory guidelines and reduce the cost of the compliance. This solution helps in building a dynamic risk mitigation architecture that can easily adapt and evaluate different management models, client demands, and regulation changes.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The risk analytics market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific owing to growing business process automation due to digitalization in developing countries such as India and China

ETL tools is accounted to be the leading segment which is valued at USD 6.52 Billion in 2019, because the benefits such as Advanced Data Profiling and Cleansing and enhanced business intelligence

The need for the unified data gathered from different touch points is driving the growth of the risk analytics market

North America is the largest region with a share of 38.5% in the risk analytics market due to the increased use of ETL tools and the increasing data gathered from different touch points in the region

Managed services segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 9.4% due to the increasing need for reducing data complexities in the business

Need to manage large data silos with using cloud based solutions to propel the cloud deployment of these solutions during the forecast period

Europe is expected to account for the 30.1% of the global risk analytics market owing to the rising need of risk management across the industries in the region

Risk analytics in Fintech is the latest innovation in the market.

Some of the key players are IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, FIS, Moody's Analytics, Verisk Analytics, Axiomsl, Gurucul, and Provenir.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Global Risk Analytics Market on the basis of application, end user and the regional outlook:

Solution (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

ETL Tools

Risk Analytics Tools

Visualization Tools

Dashboard Analytics Tools

GRC Software

Others

Services (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Cloud

On-Premise

Type of Risks (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Strategic

Operational

Financial

Others

End User (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Banking

Manufacturing

Insurance

Transportation

Telecommunication

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

