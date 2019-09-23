FileTrail Fall Events Include Key Partner User Conferences and ILTACON Europe

/EIN News/ -- Information governance leader will share knowledge and insight in education sessions and showcase the latest modules of its FileTrail GPS™, Governance Policy Suite



SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software , announces its fall event schedule includes FileTrail partner user conferences, Tikit InFocus 2019 and both NetDocuments Elevate 2019 and Elevate EMEA, as well as ILTACON Europe 2019.

Tikit InFocus 2019 is being held September 26 in London, where the theme of this year’s event will be trust. The conference will explore how greater transparency can yield significant benefits in client perception, and how to achieve the coveted “trusted advisor status” which requires time, effort, focus and an ever-evolving integrated suite of technologies.

In keeping with this theme, FileTrail will present a session titled “Managing Outside Counsel Guidelines (OCGs): Best Practices for Automating Better IG.” The presentation will address the increasing volume of OCGs and the widening scope of mandated requirements firms are facing. Attendees will learn how new approaches and automation can make their policies actionable, disposition a reality and compliance easier to demonstrate, promoting transparency and better positioning the firm as their clients’ trusted advisor.

NetDocuments Elevate 2019 is being held October 6-8 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Elevate EMEA 2019 is being held November 6 in London. Attendees will learn about the latest in technology trends and how NetDocuments and its partners continue to deliver solutions that help organizations improve security, compliance and productivity.

FileTrail is a sponsor of both NetDocuments conferences. At Elevate 2019 in Salt Lake City, Gene D’Aversa, director of project management – IT at prominent law firm and FileTrail client Husch Blackwell, will present a session on “Matter Mobility: Making Client File Movement More Efficient and Less Risky.” The discussion will focus on issues that occur when laterals join or leave a firm, including significant file transfer challenges. D’Aversa will address how the need to respond quickly increases the risks firms must manage in order to address their professional obligations, serve clients, satisfy incoming lawyers and grow effectively, along with options for streamlining this critical function.

FileTrail is also exhibiting at ILTACON Europe 2019 on November 13-14 in London. The 14th Annual ILTACON Europe will deliver educational content from the UK and Europe’s law firm and legal tech leaders and professionals. Themes over the two days will focus on the discovery and evolution of successful business and technology strategies for today’s changing legal industry.

At all of these fall events, the company will demonstrate its popular FileTrail GPS , Governance Policy Suite, a comprehensive IG solution that includes:

Policy Manager to implement retention, holds and outside counsel guidelines for documents and records.

Records Manager to create, locate, track and audit physical records.

Mobility Manager to streamline lateral moves and client requests.

The three product modules of FileTrail GPS work in concert to advance IG, helping law firms improve compliance, save money and reduce risk.



About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management and document review and disposition – integrating across physical records and electronic repositories – so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .

