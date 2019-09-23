Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers in MicroSMP Package Increase Power Density, Improve Efficiency

Space-Saving 200 V Devices Deliver High Current Ratings to 2 A in Compact 2.5 mm by 1.3 mm Footprint With Low 0.65 mm Profile

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced new 200 V FRED Pt® Ultrafast recovery rectifiers in the eSMP® series MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, including the industry’s first such device to offer a current rating to 2 A. Measuring 2.5 mm by 1.3 mm with a low 0.65 mm profile, the 1 A VS-1EQH02HM3 and 2 A VS-2EQH02HM3 provide space-saving alternatives to rectifiers in the SMA. Also available are commercial versions, the 1 A VS-1EQH02-M3 and 2 A VS-2EQH02-M3 .



The devices released today increase power density by providing the high current ratings typically reserved for the SMA package in the smaller MicroSMP, which utilizes 57 % less PCB space. For excellent thermal performance, the VS-1EQH02HM3 and VS-2EQH02HM3 feature an asymmetric design with a large metal pad for heat dissipation, while their FRED Pt technology enables ultrafast recovery times down to 13 ns, reduced Q rr to 11 nC, and soft recovery features over the entire working temperature range of -55 °C to +175 °C.

The AEC-Q101 qualified devices feature low forward voltage drop down to 0.72 V at 1 A, which reduces power losses and improves efficiency in high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, and power factor correction in automotive engine control units (ECU), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and HID and LED lighting, and telecom and industrial power supplies.

The VS-1EQH02HM3 and VS-2EQH02HM3 offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are ideal for automated placement and allow for automated optical inspection (AOI) in automotive systems.

Device Specification Table:

Device I F(AV) V (BR) Typ V F at I F at T J Typ t rr (1) Typ Q rr (2) AEC-Q101 (A) (V) (V) (A) (ns) (nC) VS-1EQH01HM3 1 100 0.72 1 13 11 Y VS-1EQH02HM3 1 200 0.72 1 13 11 Y VS-2EQH01HM3 2 100 0.82 2 19 15 Y VS-2EQH02HM3 2 200 0.82 2 19 15 Y VS-1EQH01-M3 1 100 0.72 1 13 11 N VS-1EQH02-M3 1 200 0.72 1 13 11 N VS-2EQH01-M3 2 100 0.82 2 19 15 N VS-2EQH02-M3 2 200 0.82 2 19 15 N (1) T J = 25 °C, I F = 1 A, dl F /dt = 50 A/μs, V R = 30 V (2) T J = 25 °C, I F = rated current, dl F /dt = 200 A/μs, V R = 100 V

Samples and production quantities of the new Ultrafast rectifiers are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

eSMP and FRED Pt are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96563 (VS-1EQH01HM3, VS-1EQH02HM3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96564 (VS-2EQH01HM3, VS-2EQH02HM3)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157710918067522

