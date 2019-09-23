Publishers Clearing House Acquires Topix

Popular Quiz and Premium Content Platform Joins PCH’s Portfolio of Entertainment Destinations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH), a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of US consumers, today announced the acquisition of Topix, a destination for highly engaging quizzes and slideshows focused on entertainment, celebrities, pop culture, and current events. The combined media scale will nearly double PCH Media as a whole, bringing in high-quality user acquisition capability and premium content.

Based in Silicon Valley, Topix leverages data and technology to create some of the most popular content online with the average visitor spending 13 minutes on the site. Adding to PCH’s loyal audience, Topix contributes 2.8 billion page views per month and has experienced a three-year growth rate of 383 percent. According to ComScore, Topix draws more than 18 million monthly unique visitors for its growing collection of content.

“PCH is advancing its free-to-play, chance-to-win content experiences facilitated through user interest, action, and loyalty,” said Andrew Goldberg, CEO of Publishers Clearing House. “By acquiring Topix, we will strengthen our engagement with customers by incorporating user-friendly content that will attract a broader set of clients to our site. PCH continues to drive customer acquisition through direct relationships monetized with performance-based outcomes.”

“We’re looking forward to giving people fun and engaging content online with Topix now part of Publishers Clearing House,” said Chris Tolles, CEO of Topix. “The synergy between our experiences, our technologies and most importantly, our teams, is a winning combination.”

With the integration, PCH will leverage Topix’s team of engineers, growth marketers and writers to continue developing new content such as quizzes and slideshows for incorporation into Publishers Clearing House Media advertising properties. PCH also will bolster its performance advertising sales team with Topix’s deep user engagement capabilities to deliver top performance advertising outcomes for its clients.

About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is a leading direct to consumer entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all US households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com.

About Topix

Topix is an audience discovery engine connecting people to premium, high engagement content. Built for finding, optimizing and monetizing people's discretionary time with content that acts as cultural capital, Topix drives more than 2.8 billion page views each month. Topix's vertical storytelling and engagement channels include Stars, Offbeat, Sideline, Blackbeat, Parenthood, Pawsome, Estrellas and Local. Launched in 2004, Topix is based in Palo Alto, Calif. To learn more, please visit www.topix.com

