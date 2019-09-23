TC Transcontinental Packaging launches the vieVERTe sustainable product portfolio

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), is proud to announce the launch of the vieVERTe sustainable product portfolio underscoring its dedication to contribute to a better environment and its commitment towards sustainability. The vieVERTe brand, which is always used in French across the markets served by the Corporation, is the equivalent of “green life” and is a tribute to the Québec roots of the organization. This launch is also completely in line with its pledge for all of its packaging products to be 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. The vieVERTe, live green, thrive green, brand offering is comprised of award-winning, custom, proprietary structures that are engineered to provide an end-of-life solution for flexible packaging.



The vieVERTe brand currently encompasses TC Transcontinental Packaging’s commercialized compostable product line (BPI certified for Industrial Composting) and its in-market 100% recyclable product line (Ready for in-store drop off), which includes PCR (Post Consumer Resin) options. vieVERTe sustainable products provide all of the benefits flexible packaging offers including barrier, strength, performance, shelf stability, and graphic appeal, while supporting a responsible end-of-life solution. The vieVERTe products are custom developed to fit its customers’ needs and product requirements, and are available in rollstock or finished bags and pouches, along with sustainable fitment options such as de-gassing valves.

TC Transcontinental Packaging is eager to pioneer change and fulfill its commitments outlined in TC Transcontinental’s 2019-2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan, Acting Together and is determined to make strides towards a circular economy for plastics. The Corporation shares the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s vision that plastic should never become waste, and will be aggressively working towards broadening the vieVERTe brand offering to add new products that are reusable and to reduce its environmental footprint. TC Transcontinental will achieve this by amping up its Research and Development initiatives and investing at least 1% of its overall Packaging Sector’s annual revenues to fund these innovative efforts.

Alex Hayden, Senior Vice President, R&D, Innovation and Sustainability at TC Transcontinental Packaging, says: “We are taking an all-out approach to build out our vieVERTe brand products. To do so, we will be investing heavily in our R&D teams and technologies, creating time and focus to accelerate projects, and building strong partnerships up and down the supply chain.”

About TC Transcontinental Packaging

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), positions itself as leader in flexible packaging in North America, and also has operations in Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, United Kingdom, New Zealand and China. This sector has over 4,000 employees, the majority of which are based in the United States. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 29 production plants specializing in extrusion, lamination, printing and converting.

TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, consumer products and supermarkets. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc .

For information:



Mélanie Montplaisir

Specialist, Public Relations and Brand Management

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-4157

melanie.montplaisir@tc.tc





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23b50d40-14ad-412c-81d3-a23507f1edf2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b273113-6eee-41d3-aef0-98bec4ace57b

TC Transcontinental Packaging vieVERTe recyclable products TC Transcontinental Packaging vieVERTe compostable products



