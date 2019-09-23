ST Math and Northside ISD Partner to Bring Patented Math Program to Thousands of San Antonio Students

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND Research Institute (MIND) has announced a partnership with Northside Independent School District (ISD) to bring MIND’s patented approach to math instruction to the largest school district in San Antonio, and the fourth-largest school district in Texas.

MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. Its learning model is built upon a unique and patented approach that uses challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback to provide equitable access to deep conceptual learning for all students.

The partnership with Northside ISD will bring ST Math to thousands of students across all 80 elementary campuses. Northside joins over 100,000 students across more than 350 schools in Texas who are currently using the program, as well as nearly 1.3 million students nationwide.

Yesterday, the partnership was underscored during a training day with over 100 math leaders from across all Northside ISD campuses.

“ST Math offers students an engaging and innovative way of learning mathematical concepts,” said Patti Sanchez, Executive Director of Elementary Instruction at Northside. “This program was selected by a diverse group of educators who know and value the needs of all K-5 students in Northside ISD. Building a solid foundation in the primary grades is critical and the scaffolding offered in ST Math will help set up students for success.”

ST Math won two SIIA CODiE Awards in 2019 - Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8 and Best Overall Education Technology Solution - and has also been selected by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as an approved blended learning program for the statewide Math Innovation Zones (MIZ) initiative.

Recently, ST Math was the subject of the largest study of its kind to evaluate an edtech math program nationally by independent education research firm WestEd. The study looked at 150,000 students at 474 schools in 16 states, including Texas, that started using ST Math between 2013 and 2015. Researchers found that schools consistently using ST Math could boost their state test scores enough to, on average, jump by as much as 14 percentile points in their statewide math ranking.

To learn more about ST Math and its impact, visit stmath.com.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a Pre-K-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

Attachment

Kelsey Skaggs MIND Research Institute 949-345-8722 kskaggs@mindresearch.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.