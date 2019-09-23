SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Novartis AG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Novartis AG (“Novartis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NVS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 6, 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a statement revealing data manipulation in connection with the May 2019 approval of Novartis’ gene therapy drug, Zolgensma. According the the statement, Novartis “became aware of the issue of the data manipulation that created inaccuracies in their [biologics license application] before the FDA approved the product, yet did not inform the FDA until after the product was approved”. The FDA’s continuing investigation may lead to penalties for Novartis, and the Company’s share price has already fallen significantly. To obtain additional information, go to:

