Australian Mobile Travel Booking Market Report 2019: Market to Witness a CAGR of 14.8% During 2018-2025, Reaching $25.43 Billion by 2025

The travel booking payments through mobile in Australia is expected to record a CAGR of 14.8% to reach US$ 25,435.2 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in travel industry increased at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on travel booking through mobile payment / mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Australia. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of travel booking done through mobile payment in Australia.



Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 25+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



Australia Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Australia:

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

Online Flight Bookings

Online Bus & Train Bookings

Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

Online Domestic Flight Bookings

Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

Online International Flight Bookings

Online International Bus & Train Bookings

Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services.



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Travel Booking Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Australia.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy in travel industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Australia.

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 Australia Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Australia Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Australia Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 Australia Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 Australia Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 Australia Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 Australia Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 Australia Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.9.1 Australia Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016 - 2025

2.9.2 Australia Number of Smartphone Users, 2016 - 2025

2.9.3 Australia Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016 - 2025



3 Australia Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

3.1 Market Share Analysis in Travel Segment by Payment Instrument

3.2 Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

3.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

3.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

3.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016 - 2025



4 Australia Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



5 Australia Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



6 Australia Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



7 Australia Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



8 Australia Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



9 Australia Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



10 Australia Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



11 Australia Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



12 Australia Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



13 Australia Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



14 Australia Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



15 Australia Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



16 Australia Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



17 Australia Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

17.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

17.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

17.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

17.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

17.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

17.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

17.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

17.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



Companies Mentioned



Square

GoPayment

Zong

PayPal Mobile

PAYware Mobile

Moped

