Michaan’s October 12 Auction Features Natural Pearls, Designer Jewels, American Landscape Paintings and Sterling by Tiffany & Co.

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auction:Gallery AuctionSaturday October 12, 10amPreviews:October 6, 11 & day of saleLocation:2751 Todd StreetAlameda, CA 94501Michaan’s October 12 Auction Features Natural Pearls, Designer Jewels,American Landscape Paintings and Sterling by Tiffany & Co.At Michaan’s Auctions, the Bay Area's marketplace for beautiful things, the Gallery Auction on Saturday, October 12 delivers excitement in every category. From fine estates and collections, curated by Michaan’s team of seasoned appraisers and specialists, the property to be sold is diverse and abundant.Fine jewelry is in the spotlight, with the holiday season approaching and a treasure trove of designer and estate pieces awaiting Michaan’s bidders. This is the place to find old European-cut diamonds, coveted by collectors and jewelers alike. Mexican and Native American pieces, always popular with auction buyers, are plentiful in October. The fine art of hand-crafted jewelry is showcased in the selection of brooches, with flowers and bugs among the many delightful designs. Jade and cultured pearls include several from Gump’s, the legendary San Francisco luxury emporium. High carat gold, natural colored precious gemstones and fine timepieces are also featured.For the jewelry connoisseur, October brings a rare and wonderful find: the strand of natural saltwater pearls ($5,000-$7,000). The graduated natural pearl necklace with ruby and diamond clasp is accompanied by a GIA report.Another stunning auction lot is the belt-and-buckle motif jewelry suite of diamonds set in yellow and white gold ($3,000-$5,000). The fancy gold links drape beautifully: easy elegance, timeless chic. A necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings comprise the suite. From David Yurman there’s a suite of earrings and pendant ($800-$1,200) in the designer’s signature mix of sterling silver with 14k yellow gold, accented by diamonds. The selection of fine bracelets includes Yurman’s classic multi-stone “Renaissance” cuff ($1,000-$1,500) and the dramatic 22k gold cuff bracelet with decorative engraving ($3,000-$5,000), a statement piece that looks ancient and modern in equal measure.The 2.77 carat round brilliant-cut solitaire ($3,000-$5,000, in a yellow gold ring) is one of many fine diamonds offered in October. The bypass ring of diamonds, sapphires and platinum is estimated at $700-$900. Diamonds bedazzle the white gold spray motif jewelry suite ($1,500-$2,500) and the Cartier ribbon brooch ($1,000-$1,500). At $600-$800, the diamond, 18k white gold hoop earrings are loaded with tasteful bling.Diamonds and other precious gems accent the yellow gold jewelry suite ($800-$1,200), exquisitely fashioned as sheaves of wheat. The diamond-encrusted bee brooch has ruby eyes and the charming moth brooch in 18k yellow gold moth is by Hermès, each offered at $300-$500.Visitors to Michaan’s gallery will get to experience firsthand the magic of a top October highlight: the Chinese gilt bronze automaton musical clock. This mechanical confection features an automated waterfall scene with boats in a river, framed by an architectural setting populated with tiny figures. Red silk panels, gilt bronze swags and paw feet are among the fine details. The 29” tall clock is crowned by a pagoda with reverse glass painted ship scenes and an automated figure who rings a bell. Inside is an eight bell musical movement; the clock is operated with a mechanical winder. Dating to the late 20th century, it is estimated at $60,000-$80,000.Another leading October highlight is the oil painting “Winter (New Hope)” by American Impressionist Fern Isabel Coppedge (1883-1951). Winter landscapes were a favorite subject of the artist, whose works are highly sought at auction. Coppedge’s “Winter (New Hope)” dates to the 1920s and is estimated at $10,000-$15,000.From American landscape artist Charles Pabst, “In the Shadow of the Mummy Cave” is offered at $6,000-$8,000. The subject is a landmark in Canyon de Chelly, Arizona, site of the ruins of an ancient settlement. The American Southwest, with its spectacular landscape and cultural significance, is beautifully rendered in Pabst’s work.Ralph Albert Blakelock (1847-1919) is another important American artist featured in the October sale. The National Gallery of Art has four of his works in its collections. Associated with the Tonalism movement in American painting, Blakelock was a Romanticist who developed an idiosyncratic style of landscape painting, balancing drama with restraint in his depiction of light and shadow. Sales of his works brought record high prices in the early 20th century. Michaan’s offers Ralph Blakelock’s “Camp by the Pool,” painted in oil on board, at $5,000-$7,000. It has been in the same family for 100 years, passing to the current owner by descent.Italian painter Nicola Simbari (1927-2012) is highlighted in Michaan’s October Gallery Auction. Bursting with color and life, Simbari’s oils on canvas capture the spirit of the 1960s. “Woman with Basket” is estimated at $3,000-$5,000, “Interior with Mirror” at $4,500-$5,500. These wonderful vintage modern paintings exude vitality and intrigue.An important opportunity for collectors of American photography is the folio of 23 historical, erotic and theatrical bromoil prints by pioneering Hollywood photographer William Mortensen (1897-1965). The lot of Mortensen prints is estimated at $10,000-$15,000 in the October auction. Most of these works can be seen in the book “American Grotesque: the Life and Art of William Mortensen” edited by Larry Lytle and Michael Moynihan, 2014. “Mortensen’s singular vision will astonish and delight collectors,” says Michaan’s Fine Art specialist Susan Paffrath.Michaan’s Asian Art specialist Annie Zeng has presented outstanding auction lots throughout 2019, culled from distinguished private collections and estates. The department’s strong sales trend is supported by October’s Gallery Auction, with over 200 diverse lots of Asian art offered. From scroll paintings and Japanese woodblock prints to carved jade, netsuke and embroidered silks, the selection is wide-ranging and compelling. The portable lacquer shrine from Japan opens to reveal a gilt-painted bodhisattva ($800-$1,200). The Chinese six-panel hardwood screen ($3,000-$5,000) is mounted with jade and hardstone carvings of antiques and scholar’s objects; a classical landscape is subtly painted on the reverse side. The massive Qing/Republic period censer ($3,000/$5,000) is just one of many cloisonné enamel pieces offered. Fine porcelains include the celadon ginger jar, blue and white gourd vases and famille jaune covered jars; a highlight is the large pink ground bottle vase with famille rose decoration ($1,000-$1,500).Bidders know Michaan’s very well as a resource for furniture and decorations like the 1960s Danish teak coffee table ($300-$400) and the splendid Japonesque “Audobon” sterling flatware service by Tiffany & Co. ($8,000-$10,000). Wedgwood’s large black basalt classical vase with white decoration in relief is $1,000-$1,500. Also offered on October 12 is the 1814 Pennsylvania German painted wood chest ($3,000-$5,000), deep red in color and decorated with Fraktur.Objects of historical significance are often found at Michaan’s monthly Gallery Auctions, and October’s sale is no exception. Offered at $2,000-$3,000 is the lot of two 19th century Olive Oatman daguerreotypes and a tintype. Oatman’s fascinating story is told many different ways, but all agree on a few facts: in 1851 she was abducted, at age fourteen, in Arizona by Native Americans who had killed her parents and a sibling. Oatman lived among Native Americans for five years before returning to white society. In the daguerreotypes offered in this auction, her bold striped facial tattoos are partially concealed under heavy makeup. Similar images of Oatman, similarly framed, can be found in the Beinecke Rare Books and Manuscripts Library at Yale University.For the online catalog and complete auction details, including the calendar of preview days, visit www.michaans.com



