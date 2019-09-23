Cosemi Inks Partnership with Foxconn Interconnect Technology for Data Center AOCs

Licensing Agreement Combines Technology and Manufacturing Strengths to Address Datacom Market

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, today announced a technology partnership with Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (FIT), a leading supplier of optical and copper products. Under the terms of the agreement, Cosemi will license its 25G SFP28 and 100G QSFP28 AOC platforms to FIT, inclusive of the complete solution reference design and access to all required optoelectronics components. FIT will manufacture and sell the resulting solutions globally.



"We have found the perfect company to partner with in FIT,” noted Samir Desai, senior VP of business development at Cosemi. “Not only are they a leader in copper and optical interconnect solutions, but the manufacturing control, efficiencies and scale they bring to the table are second to none. In our datacom AOC platforms, which are powered by our internally developed nx25G electronics, FIT has found a trusted, market-ready solution.”

Data centers are the backbone of cloud and hyperscale computing, and are under constant pressure to provide more speed, more bandwidth, more capacity, and better power efficiency. As network upgrade cycles march on through 25G, 100G and even 400G – copper links begin to fall short, making one thing clear: today’s data demands call for active optical interconnect cabling solutions. By combining Cosemi’s optical interconnect expertise with FIT’s manufacturing and scaling abilities, the partnership brings cost-effective, low-power, feature-rich options for high-speed data center interconnects.

“FIT provides a very broad range of optical and copper connectivity solutions for all of today's data centers – as well as the future,” said FIT Vice President and General Manager Steve Shultis. “Cosemi's AOC platform has been fully tested and immediately enhances our overall portfolio of 25G and 100G solutions.”

For more information on the technology partnership between Cosemi and FIT, please contact info@foit-foxconn.com or info@cosemi.com. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About FIT – Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited ("FIT") focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules for applications in computers, communication equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial and green energy field products. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the supply of precision components. FIT is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as FIT Hon Teng HKG: 6088.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.