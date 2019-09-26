autopom! Improving Customer Service With Texting/SMS Service

autopom! improving customer service with SMS messaging

autopom! is making a name for itself as one of the top providers of quality customer service in the warranty industry.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom! is improving customer service and automotive peace of mind by offering customers texting/SMS support. Customers and prospective customers alike can easily text autopom! agents directly to find customer service support, contract administration, and sale information.

To text an autopom! agent, customers simply have to visit autopom.com and select the text icon at the bottom of the page.

“With phone, email, and text support, autopom! is quickly becoming known for the best customer service in the industry,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “We’re making it easier for customers to get the answers they need when they need them.”

autopom! is a leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans, affordable alternatives to extended vehicle warranties. Plans include roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, and more. Drivers can request a free quote by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or by calling 1.800.724.8141.



About autopom! autopom!, LLC is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

autopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind



