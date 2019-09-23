Media Advisory - Indico Sponsors InsureTech Connect 2019

/EIN News/ -- Will feature intelligent process automation solutions for document-based workflows critical to the business of insurance

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, is a sponsor of the 2019 InsureTech Connect conference taking place this week at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

InsureTech Connect is the world’s largest insuretech event — offering access to the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry incumbents from across the globe. Other AI and RPA-related sponsors at this year’s event include Blue Prism, DataRobot, PEGA, and UiPath.

Indico will highlight how leading insurers are putting AI to work for their businesses by automating complex and highly variable document-based workflows such as claims processing, appraisals, commercial underwriting, policy analysis, and regulatory compliance reviews. These workflows are at the core of many aspects of service delivery for insurers, but historical approaches to automating them have proven largely ineffective.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .









