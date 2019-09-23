Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces Completes Acquisition of Technistone

Expanding Global Commitment with European Quartz Manufacturing Capability

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces has completed the acquisition of Technistone, a.s. headquartered in the heart of Europe, just outside of Prague in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic. Technistone is a world-leading manufacturer of quartz stone that has specialized in the industry for more than 20 years and successfully exports quartz slabs to more than 75 countries worldwide on five continents.



“This acquisition represents a significant commitment to our Wilsonart® Quartz program and supports our mission to create surfaces our customers love, with service they can count on,” commented Andrew Korzen, VP, Product Management, Engineered Solid Surfaces, Wilsonart. “We welcome Technistone to the Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces portfolio of brands and products, and look forward to collectively serving our customers with a world-class quartz program.”

The addition of the Technistone® brand builds on Wilsonart’s already strong foundation and better positions the Company to focus on growth of quartz worldwide and is expected to support the sustainable long-term success of the company to better serve its customers.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard™, Durcon®, KML®, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™ and Technistone® brands, the company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

