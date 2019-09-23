IDG Communications Hires Chief Commercial Officer

Eric Koepele Brings Sales, Marketing, and Acquisition Experience to New Role

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – announces the appointment of digital media sales veteran Eric Koepele as IDG Communications’ first U.S. Chief Commercial Officer ( click to tweet ).

In this role Koepele will head up the IDG Communications U.S. Revenue Hub, with responsibility for the U.S. sales team, sales enablement and marketing efforts. He brings a unique set of experience that spans across the B2B and B2C audiences, along with success in acquisitions and integrations that will be integral to enhancing IDG’s commercial efforts and operations. These efforts keep the importance of quality 1st party relationships and data top of mind while helping tech marketers target and engage the buyers they desire.

“IDG is at the intersection of media and technology, both transforming at an unprecedented pace. We are excited to welcome Eric to the team during this time of development and growth as we further align our assets and brands with our strategy and revenue goals,” said Charles Lee, President, IDG Communications Inc., U.S. “His vast experience in developing and accelerating revenue growth, across business and consumer lines, and through organic and acquisition-based development, will complement our product development strategy.”

Koepele brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, including senior sales leadership positions with CNET Networks, Hearst TV, and Ziff Davis, Inc. In his most recent role as senior vice president of sales and marketing with Ziff Davis, he developed the sales and marketing teams while working on the acquisition and integration side of the business, including the acquisition of Mashable, Focus Research, and BlackFriday.com.

“At my core I am a builder and I am excited about joining IDG and contributing to the growth with this incredible team,” said Eric Koepele. “I look forward to leveraging the quality 1st party data our brands have developed to create best in class solutions for our customers. IDG’s legacy and commitment to a trusted relationship with both buyers and sellers of technology makes this a unique opportunity and an exciting next step in my career.”

Koepele is a graduate of the University of Colorado, where he studied Economics and Chinese, and will work out of IDG’s New York office.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director IDG Communications, Inc. lynn_holmlund@idg.com Office: 508.935.4526



