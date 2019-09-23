HomesUSA.com Says Sales Pace, Prices Flat, but Pending Sales Continue Decline

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas’s new home market numbers showed stability in total new home sales, sales pace of new homes, and average sale prices statewide last month, despite a continuing decline in pending sales, according to its monthly report of new home sales data released today by HomesUSA.com .



The new home sales data reported by HomesUSA.com comes from the Houston Association of REALTORS, North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, San Antonio Board of REALTORS and the Austin Board of REALTORS Multiple Listing Services.

The average number of Days on Market for new homes statewide was flat last month, meaning the pace of new home sales remained the same. According to the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index, statewide, the Days on Market (DOM) were 119.90 days in August versus 119.89 days in July. Statewide new home prices also remained flat, as the average sales price was $355,444 in August versus $355,497 in July.

Total new home sales statewide based on a rolling 12-month average was 4,009 in August versus 4,017 in July. Houston’s new homes market continues to shine as the state’s top new homes market, where sales were up last month.

"The new home sales market showed stability across the board, with Houston remaining the brightest star as the top new home sales market in Texas," says Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com. “Homebuilders in Texas continue to show resiliency as overall sales remain strong," he added. Caballero is the nation's top-ranked real estate agent and real estate's current Guinness World Record holder for “Most annual home sale transaction through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent."

“The one long-range concern remains a decline in pending sales,” Caballero notes. Last month, pending new home sales were again lower in all four of the state’s biggest new homes markets, HomesUSA.com reported. For Texas, pending new home sales in August based on a 12-month rolling average dropped to 3,635 from 3,854 pending new home sales in July.

Days on Market – New Homes in Texas (Exclusive Data)

While the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index showed the overall pace of new home sales remained flat last month statewide, the DOM in both Dallas-Ft. Worth and San Antonio showed slight improvement. The DOM for Dallas-Ft. Worth in August was 114.79 days, down slightly from 115.49 days in July. The DOM for San Antonio was 101.25 days in August, down slightly from 101.93 days in July.

The DOM in both Houston and Austin showed a slight increase. The DOM for Houston was an average of 136.59 days in August versus 135.94 days for July. The DOM for Austin was an average of 111.85 days for August versus 111.58 days for July. ( See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market )

Texas New Home Sales Data

Total new home sales were stable last month across the state’s top four new home markets. In Houston, the state’s top new home sales market, total new home sales in August were 1,432 versus 1,423 total sales in July. Dallas-Ft. Worth total new home sales in August were 1,310 versus 1,323 total sales in July. Austin total new home sales in August were 717 versus 719 total sales in July. San Antonio total new home sales in August were 552 versus 551 total sales in July. ( See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales )

Texas New Home Prices

While statewide the average new home price was flat, new home prices were slightly higher in three of the state’s largest new home markets, including Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The average new home price in Dallas-Ft. Worth was slightly lower.

In Houston, the average new home price was $355,942 in August versus $355,773 in July. Austin’s average new home price in August was $368,338 versus $367,962 in July. In San Antonio, the average new home price for August was $297,435 versus $297,155 for July. In Dallas-Ft. Worth, the average new home price for August was $372,780 versus $373,096 for July. ( See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices )

Texas Pending New Homes Sales Data

Pending new home sales were lower in all four of the state's top new home markets last month. Houston posted a 12-month rolling average for pending new home sales in August of 1,290 versus 1,366 pending sales in July. Dallas-Ft. Worth pending new home sales in August were 1,195 versus 1,267 pending sales in July. Total pending sales for Austin in August were 646 versus 686 pending home sales in July. San Antonio pending new home sales in August were 504 versus 535 pending new home sales in July. ( See Chart 4: Texas Pending New Home Sales )

Caballero is sharing this Texas new homes report in advance of the release by the Commerce Department of its national New Residential Home Sales report for August set for Wednesday, September 25, at 10:00 am Eastern. HomesUSA.com publishes new home sales information for Texas’ four largest new home markets monthly, gleaned from local Multiple Listing Services, including the Houston Association of REALTORS, North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, San Antonio Board of REALTORS and the Austin Board of REALTORS.

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com Index is a 12-month rolling average of the Days on Market (DOM) for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for the four largest Texas markets, including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, it is the first index to track the sale pace of new home sales specifically.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero is the current Guinness World Record holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent,” and America’s top-ranked real estate agent for home sales by REAL Trends since 2013, as advertised in the Wall Street Journal. Considered the most productive real estate agent in the U.S., he is the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year; a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year until 2018 when he achieved more than $2 billion . An award-winning innovator , Caballero is the founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com , Inc., working with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. He recently released a podcast series available on iTunes and Google Play . Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

