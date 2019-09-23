CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 - May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: 3M Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who: (i) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s securities between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive (ii) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (iii) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: GTT Communications, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

