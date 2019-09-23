Konica Minolta Healthcare CEO David Widmann to Share Insights on Creating Successful Strategic Partnerships at Health Connect South 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Connect South, the premier platform for regional health collaboration in the Southeast, will host David Widmann, President & CEO of Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, at the 2019 Annual Gathering on September 26 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Konica Minolta Healthcare is a leader in medical imaging systems, healthcare IT and precision medicine solutions. Mr. Widmann will share insights into developing effective collaborations and partnerships between industry and healthcare provider organizations, such as the recently announced alliance with the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub.



“I am excited and honored to be a part of the upcoming Health Connect South meeting where many of the Southeast’s top healthcare leaders will converge to discuss challenges and opportunities in healthcare today,” Widmann says. “Konica Minolta has a long history of developing industry leading, innovative technologies that span the continuum of care. However, it is strategic partnerships like the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub that will allow us to advance development of new solutions more quickly and solve problems by accessing the technical, clinical and business expertise of both organizations."

Health Connect South is a non-profit organization serving as the premier platform for regional health collaboration in the Southeast US. Over 600 health leaders are expected to attend Health Connect South’s annual event. By serving as a gateway, Health Connect South aims to help create interdisciplinary partnerships that can tackle current health challenges and further unlock advances in health.

