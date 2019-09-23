Stop & Shop Makes it Easy for Customers to Reduce Their Environmental Footprint When Filling Up Their Gas Tanks

/EIN News/ -- Stop & Shop and GreenPrint launch Restore Reduced Emissions Program at 100+ Locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island

Company Commits to Planting 100,000 Trees to Offset Emissions Impact

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the launch of Restore, a reduced emissions fuel program, at 105 Stop & Shop fuel stations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Beginning today, when customers fill up, the Restore program will calculate and offset tailpipe emissions through investments in certified carbon reduction projects like reforestation, and renewable energy initiatives like wind and solar, reducing the harmful effects of those emissions by up to 30 percent.



The rollout of the Restore program is a demonstration of Stop & Shop’s commitment to reduce the company’s impact on the environment and to make it easier for customers to enjoy better food and better lives. The program is the first-of-its-kind in New England, and it enables customers to do something positive for their planet and their local community – just by filling up at Stop & Shop.

“We’re committed to running our business sustainably and responsibly,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “Together with our customers, we’re reducing our environmental impact and helping the communities we serve. We’re proud to be a part of the solution when it comes to climate change, and to be leading the way in terms of fuel emissions reductions in our industry."

Stop & Shop has made it easy for customers to participate in the program and to make a positive impact on the environment. Fuel customers don’t need to sign-up for Restore, the offsets take place automatically. To ensure the integrity of the program, GreenPrint, an environment technology company, will provide real-time audited reporting showing details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments.

“We are excited to work with Stop & Shop to help them meet the needs of today’s consumers in a purpose-driven way with an eye on a better tomorrow through more sustainable practices,” said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of GreenPrint. “Through the Restore program, Stop & Shop is differentiating their brand. They are empowering consumers to make better choices at the pump while giving back to the local communities they serve and making a positive impact on the environment.”

In addition to a commitment to plant 100,000 trees along with Arbor Day Foundation, Stop & Shop will be planting trees in local communities across its footprint to celebrate the program’s

kickoff. Stop & Shop and GreenPrint officials will gather at the following stores to formally launch the program and announce a charitable donation to community partners to further reduce the impact of fuel emissions:

Kickoff event and check presentation to the Town of Hadley, MA on September 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Stop & Shop, 440 Russell St., Hadley, MA





Kickoff event and check presentation to the Town of Berlin, CT on September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Stop & Shop, 1135 Farmington Ave., Berlin, CT





Kickoff event and check presentation to the RI Tree Council on September 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Stop & Shop, 11 Commerce Ave., Johnston, RI





Kickoff event and check presentation to the Town of Dedham, MA on September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Stop & Shop, 160 Providence Highway, Dedham, MA

Stop & Shop is committed to being a responsible retailer through a variety of sustainability efforts including its Green Energy Facility in Massachusetts, where inedible food products from Stop & Shop’s New England stores that cannot be sold or donated to regional food banks is converted into clean energy and eliminating single use plastic bags from stores in Connecticut.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About GreenPrint

Founded by a team of loyalty and rewards experts, GreenPrint created the first reduced emissions programs – enabling companies to enhance their existing offerings on a per transaction basis. Today the company reduces emissions on over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually across thousands of retail locations and 100,000 corporate and municipal fleets in 14 countries. GreenPrint has built relationships with more than 2,000 nonprofits across the world and makes investments in over 20 certified carbon offset and renewable energy projects on behalf of clients. Follow GreenPrint on LinkedIn .

