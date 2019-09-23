Puyi Inc. Appoints Mr. Yong Ren as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puyi Inc. (“Puyi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yong Ren as its new chief executive officer (the “CEO”) to succeed Mr. Haifeng Yu, the Company’s current CEO, with immediately effect. Mr. Haifeng Yu, being the founder and largest shareholder of Puyi, will work with Mr. Yong Ren to ensure a successful transition. Mr. Haifeng Yu will remain chairman of the board after the change.



Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yong Ren has more than 10 years’ experience in corporate management including three years’ experience as the vice president at a well-recognized financing company in the industry. Mr. Yong Ren received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in 2005 and his master’s degree in finance from Shandong University in 2011.

Mr. Haifeng Yu, chairman of the board, commented, “In order to build Puyi one of the best third-party wealth management service providers in China focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population, we have further strengthened our management team. Mr. Yong Ren is a proven business leader in the financing industry with strong track record in corporate management and marketing activities. We warmly welcome Mr. Yong Ren as our new CEO. I firmly believe his joining will lead Puyi to become a top-ranking service provider in wealth management industry.”

Mr. Ren replied, “I am grateful to be appointed as the CEO of Puyi. This is a critical position with immense responsibility. Leading Puyi to become one of the best third-party wealth management service providers focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population and helping hundreds of millions of middle class families in China will surely be my mission in my career. I am excited to take on this new role to accomplish this mission with every member of the Company.”

About Puyi

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi also provides corporate financing services and asset management services for clients. For more information, please visit http://ir.puyiwm.com.

