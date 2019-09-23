PAM Leader Remediant Appoints New Global Head of Channels

Channel Expert Bryan Copeland Launches Company’s First Channel Program to Meet Growing Demand for its Innovative SecureONE Offering

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant, Inc. , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced that Bryan Copeland has been appointed as the new Global Head of Channels where he will oversee the growth and development of the company’s first channel program. The program will help value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, managed security services providers (MSSPs), and systems integrators provide their customers with SecureONE , Remediant’s award-winning PAM solution.



Copeland joins Remediant with over a decade of experience in managing channel partner relationships with information technology and security firms. Most recently, he was the Security Practice Manager at VeriStor Systems, a channel partner based in Atlanta, where he built the security practice from the ground up, growing the company to $25 million in revenue in four years, while expanding the partner portfolio to include 60 channel partners during that time. Prior to that, Copeland spent five years developing and expanding partner programs at Trend Micro, as a Strategic Partner Manager, covering more than half of the U.S.

“Remediant is well on its way to becoming 100 percent dedicated to the channel, enabling our partners to successfully deliver our SecureONE PAM software to our target vertical markets,” said Copeland. “Our trusted channel partners are truly an extension of our team so it’s critically important that they share in our mission to improve PAM capabilities with our disruptive, just-in-time administration approach.”

Remediant is actively signing up new channel partners. In order to more effectively manage all channel partner activities and provide a more user-friendly experience for partners, the company is developing a partner portal. Remediant is offering its partners new opportunities and incentives to achieve accelerated profitability through joint go-to-market activities.

“The channel is a force multiplier for Remediant. To make that happen, we are educating our partners about SecureONE’s automated, hybrid, agentless, and low total cost of ownership approach to PAM,” added Copeland.

“Bryan brings world-class expertise in handling channel partner engagements and we’re glad he has joined the Remediant family,” said JD Sherry, Remediant’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are very invested in our channel partners as they are critical to our growth strategy and will help us capitalize on the rapidly growing PAM market.”

“Bryan truly understands the anatomy of a channel partner, which is critical to our success,” said Oscar Flores, President/CEO of Adsevero LLC , a Remediant channel partner. “SecureONE provides a revolutionary PAM solution to help our customers deal with the biggest security headache today -- credential theft attacks. This innovative technology is a massive game changer for the PAM market.”

Remediant’s channel program launch comes on the heels of major company momentum in 2019, where the company:

Secured its first $15 million Series A investment round co-led by Dell Technologies Capital and ForgePoint Capital, that will propel the company’s sales and growth into the channel.

Was recognized as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and a Black Unicorn award winner by Cyber Defense Magazine .

and a . Quintupled revenue between 2017 and 2018 due to rapid adoption of its flagship SecureONE product by Fortune 1000 enterprises in the media, biotech, personal finance, healthcare and defense sectors.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

