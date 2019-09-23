NorthStar Moving Celebrates 25 Years of Thinking Outside the Box

Co-founders reflect on milestones and the road ahead

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is proud to announce that their red trucks hit the road 25 years ago today.

On the move since 1994, NorthStar Moving Co-Founders Ram Katalan and Laura McHolm have been on a mission to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. They have turned the industry on its head as the first to offer “eco-luxury” moving services. From responsible recycling, biodiesel moving trucks, to eco-friendly storage and energy efficient warehouses and offices, they are the trend-setting moving company which is both green-minded and service-minded.

“Early on we discovered what people really need during the moving process,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “They still have to take the kids to soccer practice, they still have to make dinner, all while packing and moving into a new home. We partner with other companies to offer additional needed services, easing the stress of a move. From home organization and chef services, to child and pet care, and even luxury car and yacht transport, we offer everything you could possibly need during a move. Nobody likes to move, but our vast menu of custom moving services transforms the moving experience into a red carpet experience.”

Katalan and McHolm also think outside of the box when it comes to community. In fact, McHolm’s dedication to the community was recognized on a national level by the editors at Ladies’ Home Journal, naming her one of “16 Women Who Made The World Happier.” Through their steadfast commitment to exemplary customer service, the wellbeing of clients, team members and responsible corporate citizenship, they strive to do their small part in making the world a better place.

“The past 25 years have been filled with gratifying hard work, life-long relationships, incredible accolades and now we are setting out on our next big move – franchising,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder and CEO Ram Katalan. “Our goal is to bring our proven unique methods and extreme service-oriented approach beyond the borders of California, to disrupt the moving industry across the U.S. In this hectic fast-paced culture of ours, we are proud to be giving consumers a new less stressful way of experiencing the moving process.”

Today, NorthStar Moving is the largest independent moving company in the state of California. Celebrities, top social media influencers, as well as film and TV production companies seek their eco-luxury services. The company has earned over 100 awards, including the tenth consecutive year as one of the “Best Places to Work” and has built a national reputation being covered by top publications such as Vanity Fair, Fortune Small Business, NBC National News, Inc. Magazine and more.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Companyhas redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767 carrie@nashcallahan.com



