MSSP Alert Ranks ControlScan Among Top Managed Security Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security services specializing in compliance, detection and response, announces that MSSP Alert , published by After Nines Inc., has recognized the company on its 2019 Top 200 MSSPs list. Appearing on the list at number 36, ControlScan was ranked among the top 20 percent of managed security service providers (MSSPs) listed.



The third annual MSSP Alert list and associated research identify and honor the top managed security service providers that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services. Previous editions of the annual list honored 100 MSSPs. This year’s edition, at twice the size, reflects MSSP Alert’s rapidly growing readership and the world’s growing consumption of managed security services. MSSP Alert’s readership has grown every month, year over year, since launching in May 2017.

The Top 200 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2019 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

“It’s an honor for ControlScan to once again be named to MSSP Alert’s list of top managed security service providers,” said Mark Carl, CEO, ControlScan. “We are especially proud that ControlScan consistently ranks high on this list.”

ControlScan provides traditional managed security services as well as advanced services for 24x7 security threat detection and response . The company is known for its security-as-a-service (SECaaS) delivery model, which gives the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) cost-effective access to the same cybersecurity services and technologies as their larger counterparts.

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate ControlScan on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Amid the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, thousands of MSPs and IT consulting firms are striving to move into the managed security market. The Top 200 list honors the MSSP market’s true pioneers.”

MSSP Alert: Top 200 MSSPs 2019 – Research Highlights

The MSSP Alert readership survey revealed several major trends in the managed security services provider market. Chief among them:

The Top 5 business drivers for managed security services are talent shortages; regulatory compliance needs; the availability of cloud services; ransomware attacks; and SMB customers demanding security guidance from partners.

69% of MSSPs now run full-blown security operations centers (SOCs) in-house, with 19% leveraging hybrid models, 8% completely outsourcing SOC services and 4% still formulating strategies.

Although the overall MSSP market enjoys double-digit percentage growth rates, many of the Top 200 MSSPs have single-digit growth rates because they are busy investing in next-generation services—including managed detection and response (MDR), SOC as a Service, and automated penetration testing.

The Top 200 MSSPs 2019 list and associated report are available now on MSSPAlert.com . For more information on ControlScan managed security services, please visit ControlScan.com/MSS .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert . ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey—from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

