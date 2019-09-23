SurveyMonkey Achieves International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Security Recognition from the British Standards Institute

Internationally-recognized certification advances company’s security operations to support enterprise growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced that the company has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) certification, one of the most globally recognized information security standards defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



"ISO 27001 is one of the most rigorous security standards in the world. Security has always been a top priority at SurveyMonkey, and achieving this milestone means that our customers can be confident that we operate with the highest standards when handling and protecting their data," said Brent Williams, chief information security officer at SurveyMonkey. "As SurveyMonkey continues to grow its enterprise customer base and expand internationally, we are dedicated to continuous security improvements that directly benefit our customers and instill trust. ISO accreditation helps to ensure we have the systems in place to accomplish that."

SurveyMonkey continues to make enterprise-grade security a top priority as the company grows its enterprise customer base. Earning the ISO 270001 certification helps to validate SurveyMonkey’s security capabilities with some of the world’s leading brands. SurveyMonkey Enterprise secures confidential data with SSO, data encryption and access controls, while offering security features that support customer compliance with data regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR.

In addition to the ISO certification, recent milestones that illustrate SurveyMonkey’s commitment to security include the opening of the company’s European Data Center in May 2019, a public cloud infrastructure that enables SurveyMonkey to host data locally for customers located or doing business in the region. The company also launched Teams plans in late 2018, a product feature that helps organizations securely collaborate.

The ISO 27001 certification audit was conducted by BSI, the British Standards Institution. Focused on continuous security and compliance, the certification will require controls audits throughout the year, with an annual inspection by BSI to ensure ongoing compliance.



Usabilla by SurveyMonkey, its leading global voice of customer solution, previously announced its ISO 27001 certification in July 2019.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Press Contact:

Sandra Gharib

sandrag@surveymonkey.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.