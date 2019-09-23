Silver Air Opens New Private Jet Charter Office in Manhattan

New York Office Elevates Hands-On Charter Services for East Coast Clients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company has opened a corporate office in New York City to better serve clients on the East Coast.



The Manhattan office expands Silver Air’s corporate footprint from Los Angeles to New York. Silver Air operates charter fleets out of bases across the U.S. including major charter hubs like Van Nuys, the Bay Area, Dallas, Houston and Teterboro in its continued expansion of PURE Jet Management.

“Silver Air’s new Manhattan office allows us to deliver the highest quality of service, more flexibility, and a local touch to our growing client base on the East Coast,” said Brandon Martin, Silver Air’s Chief Operating Officer. “With our expanding charter fleet at bases across the country, it was a natural move to open a corporate office in New York to service the growing demand for our domestic and international charters.”

Silver Air has been building its charter fleet based on a proprietary PURE Jet Management model and expertly managing assets for jet owners while ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air manages and operates light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

