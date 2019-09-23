Crawford Lake Capital Relocates Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC, a long/short equity manager, is pleased to announce that it will be relocating its corporate headquarters effective October 1 to accommodate the firm’s growth in personnel in response to its increased assets under management.

“We are thrilled to see how far the firm has come in such a relatively short period of time,” noted Crawford Lake President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Schachter. “Relocating our headquarters is an exciting next step in our firm’s evolution and growth trajectory, and will provide us room to grow as we now manage over $1.1 billion in AUM.”

Crawford Lake utilizes a hybrid approach to investing, combining both fundamental and technical analysis. The team focuses on identifying and investing in securities where technical indicators and corporate fundamentals are aligned such that price action, either positive or negative, is sustainable.

Crawford Lake’s new headquarters will be at 211 Boulevard of the Americas, Suite 500, Lakewood, New Jersey, 08701, which will be deemed the official address for notice purposes under any new or existing agreement with Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC or Crawford Lake GP, LLC. All relevant email addresses, fax numbers, and telephone numbers remain the same.

About Crawford Lake Capital:

Crawford Lake Capital manages a trading-oriented long/short equity strategy with the primary objective of investing in equities and options in order to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over time. The strategy utilizes a hybrid approach to investing, combining both fundamental and technical analysis. The combination of these approaches is intended to produce superior risk-adjusted returns, maintain a low-volatility profile, and position the strategy to perform well irrespective of market conditions.



Isaac Markowitz began managing Crawford Lake in 2006 as the sole partner and portfolio manager, and Jacob Herzka joined as partner and co-portfolio manager in 2008. Since 2008 was the first year of operation with both Isaac Markowitz and Jacob Herzka as co-portfolio managers, Crawford Lake consider that to be the firm’s year of inception. Jeff Schachter joined as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2015, Joseph Schoenfeld joined as Chief Financial Officer in 2016, and Dov Lando joined as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer in 2018.

