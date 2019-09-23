SUBWAY® restaurants in Ontario raise 176,000 meals for kids facing hunger

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBWAY® restaurants across the province have partnered with Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks) to help support the 86,000 children in Ontario who visit local food banks and participate in children’s programs throughout the summer. Through the ‘Feed Ontario Kids’ campaign, which ran from July 2nd to September 2nd, 2019, participating SUBWAY® restaurants raised an incredible 176,829 meals.



“On behalf of Feed Ontario and the provincial food bank network, we would like to thank SUBWAY® restaurants for their generous and ongoing support,” says Amanda King, Interim Executive Director. “One in three people who visit a food bank in Ontario is a child. The funds raised through this campaign will directly impact children and their families in the communities in which the funds were raised, and go a long way in helping us to ensure that every child in Ontario has access to healthy food.”

Building on the success of the annual ‘Make Someone’s Day with a Sub of the Day’ campaign in the spring, the ‘Feed Ontario Kids’ campaign focused specifically on children facing hunger. Through both campaigns, in 2019 SUBWAY® restaurants has raised 326,000 meals for Feed Ontario, adding to their three-year total of over 419,700 meals raised for children and families in need since 2017.

Through the ‘Feed Ontario Kids’ initiative, SUBWAY® restaurants across Ontario donated the equivalent of one meal to Feed Ontario for every 10 Sub of the Day ™ purchases to support children and children’s programs. As locally owned and operated franchises, SUBWAY® restaurants are proud to further their commitment to the local community.

“With thousands of children and families accessing food banks in Ontario each year, we rely on the support of community partners to help ensure they have access to nutritious food when they visit our programs and services,” says King. “We are grateful for our partnership with SUBWAY® restaurants and the ongoing support that they provide to local communities and families living with hunger.”

To learn more about hunger and food bank use in your community, please visit: www.feedontario.ca

To learn more about SUBWAY® restaurants, please visit: http://www.subway.ca/

About SUBWAY® restaurants

Customers in 112 countries have easy access to a line-up of vegetables for their made-to- order sandwiches and salads at any of the more than 44,000 franchised locations. The company, founded 50 years ago by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family-friend Dr. Peter Buck, is still a family-owned business with thousands of dedicated franchisees/entrepreneurs in neighborhoods around the world, providing easy access to vegetables, detailed nutrition, dietary, and healthy lifestyle information. This has been a priority for the SUBWAY® restaurants chain for many years. To learn more information about us, visit www.SUBWAY.com , like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SUBWAYCanada and follow us on https://twitter.com/SUBWAYCanada

About Feed Ontario

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in our work to end poverty and hunger. Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 3 meals to an Ontarian in need. Learn more at: www.feedontario.ca



For more information, please contact:

Angela Inks | Proof Advertising | angela.inks@proof-advertising.com | 512-427-3053



Amanda King | Feed Ontario (formerly Ontario Association of Food Banks) | amanda@feedontario.ca | 416-656-4100







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.