PRIVATE EQUITY CARES TORONTO RAISES MORE THAN $300,000 AT INAUGURAL NINJA NIGHT COMPETITION

CANADA’S PE AND VC COMMUNITY GETS THEIR NINJA ON TO FIGHT CHILD ABUSE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders and friends of Canada’s private equity and alternative investment community gathered at Evergreen Brick Works for Private Equity Cares Toronto’s inaugural HFC Ninja Night Competition on Thursday, September 19, in support of Help for Children (HFC) Canada.

Toronto Raptors in-arena host Mark “Stizzy” Strong, hosted the event, lending his crowd-pumping voice to energize the 26 competing teams from across Toronto’s private equity community.

The team from Birch Hill Equity claimed the top prize, while Peloton’s Mike Scarola posted the fastest individual time. But the real winners were the local and national charities dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse that will be beneficiaries of the more than $300,000 raised at the event.

“We want to thank all of the participants, our host Strizzzy, all of our donors and of course our local sponsors, without whom the event couldn’t have happened,” says HFC Canada Committee Chair and Satov Consultants CEO Mark Satov. “We’re incredibly proud of how our community came together for such a great event, and a great cause.”

“We are grateful for the incredible showing of support from the Canadian private equity industry towards PE Cares’ first event in Canada,” said HFC Canada President and Goldman Communications CEO Corey Goldman. “I am personally grateful to everyone who made this inaugural event such a success.”

Since its founding in 2003, HFC Canada has distributed more than C$2 million in 60 grants, helping to make a local impact on thousands of lives each year. Through successful fundraising events and other initiatives, HFC Canada has taken a leadership role in reducing trauma, building individual strengths, decreasing risk and strengthening families in Toronto and surrounding areas.

Watch this quick video to learn more about Help For Children / Hedge Funds Care and its mission to end child abuse worldwide: We Can End Child Abuse.

About Private Equity Cares Toronto:

Launched by HFC Canada in 2019, Private Equity Cares Toronto works to broaden HFC’s reach to the private equity and venture capital local communities in efforts to prevent and treat child abuse. With the formation of Private Equity Cares Toronto, HFC builds on 20 years of success of HFC offering the alternative investment community a comprehensive solution for philanthropy through their two-fold approach: Supporting proven methods that are effective in preventing and treating child abuse while also acting as venture philanthropists in supporting promising practices that have shown a strong track record in the field.

About Help For Children / Hedge Funds Care

Help For Children (HFC), a not-for-profit established in 1998, is a global foundation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse through the support of the alternative investment community. Founded as Hedge Funds Care with deep roots in the hedge fund industry, today HFC is the alternative investment industry’s leading charity, with support from the hedge fund, private equity, venture capital, and real estate investment sectors as well as the financial services industry. Since its inception, HFC has funded more than $53 million in grants to organizations in seven countries across four major impact areas – decreasing risk, strengthening families, reducing trauma and building individual strengths – with the goal of making the world a safer place for children. For more information, visit canada.hfc.org.

HFC 2019 Global Sponsors

Astonishing Heart: Ellington Management Group LLC, EY; Outstanding Heart: CITCO, Deloitte. KPMG, PWC; Triumphant Heart: Goldman Sachs, Wheelock Street Capital; Golden Heart: Maples Group; Grand Heart: Aspen, GlobeTax, HC Global Fund Services, Schulte Roth & Zabel; Great Heart: Agecroft Partners, align, Beach Point Capital Management, Bloomberg, BNP Paribas, Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP, Credit Suisse, EisnerAmper, HSBC, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Marcum LLP, Seward & Kissel LLP

Attachment

Bianca Franzone Goldman Communications 4163222863 bianca@goldman-communications.com Katya Lanfant Help For Children 212-991-9600, ext. 338 klanfant@hfc.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.