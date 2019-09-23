TechStars and Foundry Group Cofounder Brad Feld to Kick Off Third Annual Authors & Innovators Business Ideas Festival

Renowned VC, Entrepreneur, and Author to Share Insights on Building a Thriving 21st Century Business October 24th-25th at UMASS Mount Ida Campus in Newton

/EIN News/ -- NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and author Brad Feld will kick off the third annual Authors & Innovators Business Ideas Festival with a keynote conversation on Thursday, October 24th in Newton, MA at the UMASS Mount Ida Campus. Curated each year by Gennari Aronson, LLP, Authors & Innovators features notable business book authors, innovators, and top business minds, with content focused on promoting idea exchange and sparking thoughtful, actionable dialogue.



“Brad Feld is a thought leader and is nationally known for his authentic and trusted wisdom,” said Lawrence Gennari, founding partner of Gennari Aronson. “His insights as an entrepreneur and an investor will be invaluable as we discuss what it takes to build a successful company in today’s competitive landscape– from marketing original products and services and developing a team, to raising money from investors, and staying sane – all while building a company that can thrive in the 21st century and beyond.”

Feld has been an early stage investor and entrepreneur for more than 30 years. Prior to co-founding Foundry Group where he serves as managing director, he co-founded Techstars, Mobius Venture Capital, and Intensity Ventures. Feld speaks and writes regularly on the topics of venture capital investing and entrepreneurship. His works include Do More Faster and Startup Life and the blogs, Feld Thoughts and Venture Deals.

Feld joins fourteen of the best and brightest business book authors, innovators, and top business minds for two days packed with insights, idea exchange, and thoughtful, intelligent conversation. Topics and speakers include:



Build a Team that Embraces Change, Disruption, and Dignity

HEIDI GARDNER, DISTINGUISHED FELLOW, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL

Author: Smart Collaboration: How Professionals and Their Firms Succeed by Breaking Down Silos

DONNA HICKS, Weatherland Center for International Affairs, HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Author: Leading with Dignity

GERALD KANE, PROFESSOR, BOSTON COLLEGE

Author: The Technology Fallacy

DEVON MCDONALD, PARTNER, OPENVIEW VENTURE PARTNERS

PARTNER, OPENVIEW VENTURE PARTNERS MEREDITH MCPHERRON, VENTURE PARTNER, GLASSWING VENTURES



Retain Your Edge and Evolve for the Future



DAN ALBERT, JOURNALIST and AUTHOR, N + 1 MAGAZINE, COX AUTOMOTIVE

Author: Are We There Yet?

TOM DAVENPORT, PROFESSOR, BABSON COLLEGE

Author: The AI Advantage

GARY PISANO, PROFESSOR, HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL

Author: Creative Construction

JOYCE SIDOPOULOS, CO-FOUNDER, MASS ROBOTICS



Success through Strategic Innovation

STEPHANIE CRIMMINS, CEO, VOLVO CAR MOBILITY

CEO, VOLVO CAR MOBILITY JONATHAN GRUBER, PROFESSOR, M.I.T.

Author: Jump-Starting America

KAREN MILLS, SENIOR FELLOW, HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL

Author: Fintech, Small Business & the American Dream

JULES PIERI, CO-FOUNDER and CEO, THE GROMMET

Author: How We Make Stuff Now

Authors & Innovators tickets are complimentary, but RSVP is requested. Visit www.authorsinnovators.org to register.

Event Details:

Where: UMASS, Mt. Ida Campus, 777 Dedham Street, Newton MA 02459

When: Thursday, October 24, 2018 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM and Friday, October 25, 2018 7:30 AM – noon.

