Determine, a Corcentric Company, Recognized in Multiple Q3 2019 SolutionMaps from Spend Matters

With Inclusion in Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Invoice-to-Pay (I2P) and Contract Lifecycle Management, the Source-to-Pay Leader Continues an Unbroken Two-Year Run of Quarterly SolutionMap Rankings

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, was recognized in the Contract Lifecycle Management, Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Invoice-to-Pay (I2P) SolutionMaps Q3 2019 from Spend Matters released this month.



“We are very proud to be recognized in these Q3 2019 SolutionMaps from Spend Matters,” said Gérard Dahan, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President EMEA, Determine, a Corcentric company. “Being featured in categories as diverse as contract management, procurement, invoice and payments demonstrates the breadth of Determine’s solution capabilities in helping purchasing organizations better manage both upstream and downstream processes. We are grateful for the support, trust and loyalty of the valued Determine customers who participated in our evaluation.”

Determine solutions simplify the entire Source-to-Pay process, solving real business challenges at every stage of the purchasing continuum from catalogs to payments. Spend Matters’ SolutionMap allows buying organizations to compare procurement technology vendors at a platform level rather than by solely reviewing technological capabilities and features.

Matt Clark, President and COO of Corcentric, which acquired Determine in April of this year, commented, “Corcentric and Determine teams have been putting all effort toward combining product and services offerings in order to create a “one-stop shop” for our customers and future prospects that are looking to transform their sourcing, procurement, contracting, AP, and accounts receivable operations. The positive feedback we receive both from our customers and analysts validates our strategy and vision.”

During the past 12 months alone, more than 15 global companies across all industries selected Determine to streamline their Source-to-Pay processes, including InVivo , Arkema , Vetoquinol , Boulanger , VM Building Solutions , GTT , SQLI , and OVH .

According to Spend Matters Founder Jason Busch, “SolutionMap is the great equalizer between buyers and sellers of procurement technology solutions. It is the only ratings methodology that is fully transparent, considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring (individually and separately), and allows business users to create a one-to-one map based on their requirements to what technology vendors can provide based on demonstrated, generally available capability.”

Full Q3 2019 SolutionMap details can be found at www.spendmatters.com .

About Determine, a Corcentric company

Determine, a Corcentric company, is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com .

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know’ by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

About Spend Matters — Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.

