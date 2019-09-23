Villa Charities presents International Watercolour Exhibition – Italy - Canada

Unique showcase features watercolours from Indigenous Canadian and Italian Artists

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities will present a compelling and diverse art exhibition, “International Watercolour Exhibition – Italy - Canada” at the Columbus Centre from September 27 to November 27, 2019. The exhibition is on display in the Upper Gallery of the Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery, which has free admission and is open to the public from Monday – Friday, 10am to 5pm. The opening reception on Friday, September 27 at 7 pm, includes a smudging ceremony, an Indigenous custom that will be performed by two of the artists.



The evening represents the collaboration of the Associazione Romana Acquerellisti (ARA)/Roman Watercolour Association and the Indigenous Watercolour Artists of Canada and highlights artists from different backgrounds. While different in origin, the displays offer a common expressive language – watercolour. It will feature Italy, with its Mediterranean expressiveness alongside Canada, with its multilayered cultural tapestry and Indigenous artists – both true to their heritage.

The six participating Indigenous artists being displayed include Alex Janvier, renowned for his distinct curved lines and use of bright colour combinations. Janvier’s unique style and ideas have paved the way for many First Nations and Canadian artists. Janvier is multi-talented, creating original works of art in various mediums throughout his career. Numerous magnificent and distinctive Janvier murals adorn public buildings across Canada.

“Villa Charities is very excited to present this unique exhibition, showcasing Canadian Indigenous artists together with their Italian counterparts. It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the vibrant talent on both sides of the Atlantic through a wide range of impressive watercolours,” said Emanuele Lepri, Executive Director, Villa Charities Inc. “We are confident that our community and the art-lovers in Toronto will thoroughly enjoy the craftmanship and beauty of the works on display.”

Attendees of the opening reception will get a chance to meet some of the participating Indigenous Canadian and Italian artists who have created the whimsical and evocative paintings that will be on display.

“In Canada, Indigenous people live in more than 630 communities, which represents more than 50 nations and 50 languages, creating a population of about 1.6 million,” said Loreta Giannetti, President of Centro Internazionale dell'Acquerello del Molise (CIAM). “Today, contemporary aboriginal art is present all over Canada from east to west and on international art markets. The artists in this exhibition come from almost all the regions of Canada and their vibrant watercolours introduce us to their personal styles.” Giannetti is among the artists who have created a piece for the exhibition.

Italian artists participating in the exhibition are: Marco Agostini, Rosa Maria Avallone, Etty Bruni, Nicolò Caito, Claudio Castiglioni, Elio Cerchiara, Maria Modesta Di Rienzo, Patrizia Dolcini, Claudio Falasca, Amedeo Galassi, Karen Gann, Enrico Genovesi, Cristina Giammaria, Luisa Grifoni, Vladimir Khasiev, Sieglinde Kecker, Cinzia Lucantoni, Tonino Monaco, Enza Palesati, Daniela Piccione, Rago Laura, Roberta Petrangeli, Patrizia Scola, Marina Spadaro and Eleonora Vetromile

Indigenous artists participating in the exhibition are: Mary Anne Caibaiosai, Nathalie Coutou, Loreta Giannetti, Phyllis Grant, Anna-Késic Harper and Alex Janvier

For more information on the “International Watercolour Exhibition – Italy-Canada,” please visit villacharities.com .

Exhibition dates: Friday, September 27 – Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Opening reception: Friday, September 27 at 7 pm

Location: Upper Gallery, Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery, Columbus Centre

901 Lawrence Ave. West, Toronto, ON

Artists available for interviews at the Opening Night Reception: Eleonora Vetromile, (Former ARA President), Enrico Genovesi, Laura Rago, Mary Anne Caibaiosai, Nathalie Coutou, Loreta Giannetti (CIAM President), Phyllis Grant, Anna-Késic Harper, Alex Janvier

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. is a registered charity that celebrates and promotes the Italian Heritage, Culture, Language, Arts, Food and Family Values. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided culturally sensitive long-term care for seniors and offered educational and cultural programs in music, dance, visual arts, culinary arts, athletics and more. The Villa Charities family includes Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc./Di Poce Centre; Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo apartments for independent seniors; the Columbus Centre; and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery. For more information, visit villacharities.com .

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Patriquin

MAVERICK

416-640-5525 Ext. 230

jessicap@wearemaverick.com

Kathleen Sloan, CM

Director, Marketing and Communications

Villa Charities Inc.

416-789-7011 Ext. 309

ksloan@villacharities.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dca7db1-ed41-4b0c-9445-3d4d119a5841

“Wheeling through” by Alex Janvier



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.