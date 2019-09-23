Glympse and HERE Technologies Partner to Provide Last Mile Delivery, Curbside Pickup and Emergency Road-Side Assistance

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL – HERE Technologies, a global leader in location platform services, and Glympse, the pioneer of real-time location sharing technology, announced a partnership to offer joint solutions that help retailers, quick-serve restaurants (QSR), and insurance providers deliver innovative customer solutions for last mile delivery and a complete frictionless journey.

With this partnership, QSR and retail customers are now able to:

Receive accurate insight about a delivery’s current location and ETA down to the minute

Provide drivers with precise and real-time routing to ensure speed and accuracy in deliveries

Reduce the number of inbound calls for status and location of the delivery

Accurately estimate their customer’s arrival ensuring a quick handoff of products purchased online but picked up in the store.

Glympse and HERE have combined their respective capabilities to deliver this best-in-class product delivery tracking solution. Glympse's enterprise-grade platform employs data sources and manages accurate location, ETA and geofencing engines, web and mobile components for a multi-step, customer-facing experience. The intelligent location services provided by HERE deliver maps, geocoding, traffic, transit, routing and geo-visualization tools to enable this innovation and seamless journey. The result is a best-in-class product and delivery solution for a multi-step, customer-facing experience.

As Buy-Online-Pick-up-In-Store (BOPIS) continues to increase, retailers, QSRs and consumer package goods companies (CPGs) who are looking to reach consumers directly need to optimize their curbside pick-up and last mile delivery capabilities to stay competitive.

“Consumers today expect an outstanding, highly personalized experience throughout their buying journey,” says Cami Zimmer, EVP Business Development & Marketing at Glympse. “These elevated expectations are being driven largely by the Amazon Effect, and it means that in order to compete, brick & mortar retailers must be able to innovate and drive efficiencies to improve the overall buying experience. Achieving these goals means leveraging an ever-changing landscape of location and traffic data, something we can accomplish through our alliance with HERE.”

According to industry research, 61% of consumers are willing to pay more for the same-day delivery*. Furthermore, same day delivery can help businesses gain a competitive edge over 85% of other industry players.**

“Retailers want to enhance the customer experience and drive operational efficiencies in the last mile and last meter,” said Jason Bettinger, Head of Consumer Technologies at HERE. “Our location intelligence platform helps operations and fleet management leaders optimize routing and ETAs, allowing for more efficient use of drivers and more on-time deliveries. Ultimately, we are offering a more transparent and engaging customer experience.”

About HERE Technologies:

HERE , the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com .

About Glympse:

Glympse, the pioneer of real-time location sharing technology, solves the last-mile gap between companies and their customers. Our last-mile solutions help brands deliver a smoother customer-first experience for when people, products, and services are in motion, eliminating any wonder about when they will arrive. We offer solutions for Product & Service Delivery, Curbside/Click & Collect and Roadside Assistance that combine proactive notifications, real-time live map tracking, personalized offers, voice capabilities and instant feedback in a single, personalized and persistent web-based experience for end-consumers. Glympse.com



