B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) Expands Portfolio With Acquisition of Strike Hard Productions MMA, Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital Inc. (OTC: BTDG) (the “Company”) today announces it has acquired Strike Hard Productions of Alabama, effective immediately. Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, B2Digital acquired 100 percent of the equity interests in Strike Hard Productions for a combination of cash and shares of B2Digital’s restricted common stock.

Strike Hard Productions promotes and has held more than 50 LIVE MMA events in Alabama and Mississippi. Per the acquisition agreement, the company is now part of B2Digital’s “B2 Fighting Series” brand, which includes HRMMA, Colosseum Combat, United Combat League and Pinnacle Combat fighting companies, as well as MMA news and social media system, Blue Grass MMA. With this latest acquisition, B2 Fighting Series has fights scheduled in 10 states this fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

“We have been looking for ways to expand Strike Hard Productions in Alabama and Mississippi, and the expertise of B2Digital CEO Greg Bell and the success of the Company’s LIVE events and technologies are why we decided to join the B2 Fighting Series. This will allow us to supply our champions and fighters with additional opportunities to develop their MMA skills and advance to the MMA major leagues,” said Jamie Sullivan, who will remain the CEO of Strike Hard Productions post-acquisition.

B2Digital’s portfolio of wholly owned companies and brands also includes the B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”), which in May 2019 exceeded 1.1 million social media connections to MMA fans worldwide. B2SN has more than 50,000 unique users engaged in the network on a daily basis, and B2Digital expects B2SN’s social media connections will continue to grow alongside the B2 Fighting Series LIVE Events.

B2SN continues to be a key growth asset for B2Digital as it executes its acquisition-based growth strategy to build the B2 Fighting Series brand into a premier development league in the multi-billion-dollar MMA industry.

“B2Digital continues to expand with this acquisition of Strike Hard Productions, and I am pleased the key players of the company’s management team –Sullivan as CEO, David Elder the matchmaker, and Matt Leavell the VP of operations - will stay on to manage and operate the company under B2Digital’s management,” said B2Digital chairman and CEO Greg P. Bell. “We are pleased that B2Digital has grown to six operating companies in just 24 months. This is another great accomplishment for all the people working with B2Digital in and on the B2 Fighting Series. This acquisition, coupled with our organic growth, continues to fuel the revenue growth of B2Digital.”

Business Update

The Company also announces it has filed its Annual Report with financial results of its operations for the full year of FY 2018-2019, as well as its Q1 Quarterly Report for fiscal year 2019-2020. On Sept. 5, 2019, the Company filed a 1-A POS filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to provide updated information on the Company as it aspires to become a fully reporting company and strategizes its uplisting with OTC Markets.

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE event companies; the development of its B2FS Official Training Facility program; and the large audience it has created with B2SN. B2Digital continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

B2Digital intends to continue releasing additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service LIVE Event Sports Company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to become a premier vertically integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2Digital's first strategy is to build an integrated premier development league for the multi-billion-dollar Mixed Martial Arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2 Fighting Series National Championship LIVE Event. B2Digital has deployed its B2 Social Media Network (“B2SN”) digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2Digital companies.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

