Global Truck Telematics Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Key Growth Opportunities in Smart Cities, Blockchain, Open Platforms, Smart Fleet Cards, and Data Lakes
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Vision of Truck Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fleet telematics industry is undergoing significant transformation in terms of 'platformization', digitalization, and data-driven business models. This transformation in the industry is set to open revenue opportunities for vendors as they diversify into new service-related revenue streams.
Major telematics vendors have understood the need for progression and are headed in the right direction, while other vendors have struggled to innovate and often try to emulate strategies of market leaders. Most vendors in the industry are content with their mainstream offerings and ignore potential revenue-generating opportunities within their market radar.
Why Connected Truck Market?
- By 2020, globally about 30 million trucks will be connected.
- Nearly 40% of fleet managers feel connected trucks are a must-have.
- With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will be a necessity.
- High-value proposition for all ecosystem partners.
- Future trucks allow the user to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, infotainment, and many more in real-time.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key growth opportunities for the telematics industry?
- What are the key attributes of the identified opportunities? How does it translate into benefits for customers?
- What is in it for telematics vendors? How can they add value by incorporating these opportunities to their mainstream telematics business?
- Who are the acting players within each opportunity and what are their best practices?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Global Installed Base of Connected Trucks by Region - A Snapshot
- Perceived Importance of Trends Across Regions
- Evolution of Services
- Evolution of TSPs - Current vs. Future
- Data Monetization Avenues
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Definitions - Vehicles by Type
4. Key Growth Opportunities for TSPs - Opportunity 1: Smart City
- Smart City
- Smart City - Use Case and Benefit Realization
- Smart City - Target Audience
- Smart City - Case Study
5. Opportunity 2 - Blockchain
- Blockchain
- Blockchain - Use Case and Benefit Realization
- Blockchain - Target Participants
- Blockchain - Case Study
6. Opportunity 3 - Open Platform
- Open Platform
- Open Platform - Use Case and Benefit Realization
- Open Platform - Target Audience
- Open Platform - Case Study
7. Opportunity 4 - Smart Fleet Card
- Smart Fleet Card
- Smart Fleet Card - Use Case and Benefit Realization
- Smart Fleet Card - Target Audience
- Smart Fleet Card - Case Study
8. Opportunity 5 - Data Lake
- Data Lake
- Data Lake - Use Case and Benefit Realization
- Data Lake - Target Audience
- Data Lake - Case Study
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives
10. Conclusions
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2igt7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.