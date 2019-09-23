Global Truck Telematics Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Key Growth Opportunities in Smart Cities, Blockchain, Open Platforms, Smart Fleet Cards, and Data Lakes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Vision of Truck Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fleet telematics industry is undergoing significant transformation in terms of 'platformization', digitalization, and data-driven business models. This transformation in the industry is set to open revenue opportunities for vendors as they diversify into new service-related revenue streams.

Major telematics vendors have understood the need for progression and are headed in the right direction, while other vendors have struggled to innovate and often try to emulate strategies of market leaders. Most vendors in the industry are content with their mainstream offerings and ignore potential revenue-generating opportunities within their market radar.



Why Connected Truck Market?

By 2020, globally about 30 million trucks will be connected.

Nearly 40% of fleet managers feel connected trucks are a must-have.

With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will be a necessity.

High-value proposition for all ecosystem partners.

Future trucks allow the user to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, infotainment, and many more in real-time.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key growth opportunities for the telematics industry?

What are the key attributes of the identified opportunities? How does it translate into benefits for customers?

What is in it for telematics vendors? How can they add value by incorporating these opportunities to their mainstream telematics business?

Who are the acting players within each opportunity and what are their best practices?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Global Installed Base of Connected Trucks by Region - A Snapshot

Perceived Importance of Trends Across Regions

Evolution of Services

Evolution of TSPs - Current vs. Future

Data Monetization Avenues

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Definitions - Vehicles by Type

4. Key Growth Opportunities for TSPs - Opportunity 1: Smart City

Smart City

Smart City - Use Case and Benefit Realization

Smart City - Target Audience

Smart City - Case Study

5. Opportunity 2 - Blockchain

Blockchain

Blockchain - Use Case and Benefit Realization

Blockchain - Target Participants

Blockchain - Case Study

6. Opportunity 3 - Open Platform

Open Platform

Open Platform - Use Case and Benefit Realization

Open Platform - Target Audience

Open Platform - Case Study

7. Opportunity 4 - Smart Fleet Card

Smart Fleet Card

Smart Fleet Card - Use Case and Benefit Realization

Smart Fleet Card - Target Audience

Smart Fleet Card - Case Study

8. Opportunity 5 - Data Lake

Data Lake

Data Lake - Use Case and Benefit Realization

Data Lake - Target Audience

Data Lake - Case Study

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives

10. Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

