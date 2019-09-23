Analysis on North America's Industrial Hand Protection Market, 2019-2023 - Ansell Continues to Dominate the Landscape
The market is consolidated and key market participants have been successful in expanding their market share in the region by focusing on innovations and extending their product portfolio.
Market participants are working closely with technology providers (such as MCR Safety and Superior Glove collaborating with D3O to work on impact protection gloves) to develop gloves that suit specific needs for specific end-use applications. For example, the market has witnessed the introduction of gloves for the oil and gas industry that offers a high level of protection against impact temperature and abrasion and also facilitate better grip, especially in wet and oily surfaces.
Quality, ergonomics, and cost are the key competitive factors in the regional market. Market participants work closely with customers to incorporate their feedback into the product development process. Thus, the voice of the customers helps market participants to ensure high customer retention and brand loyalty. This also helps improve the adoption rate of gloves across end-users, supporting revenue growth during the forecast period.
Regulatory updates and the introduction of impact standards such as ANSI/ISEA 138 have ensured that workers across end-use industries are equipped with multi-functional gloves that offer protection against multiple hazards. Demand for multi-functional gloves can be attributed to the multiple tasks that a worker has to carry out at the worksite. The market has witnessed gloves that provide a combination of cut and chemical protection or gloves that provide durability, along with flexibility and breathability. ATG has developed gloves using its patented AD-APT technology, which facilitates comfort and better breathability.
Rising awareness about employee safety across end-use industries such as construction, transportation, manufacturing, and utilities is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring revenue growth during the forecast period.
Low-cost imports from China have added to the price pressure and, in some cases, end-users are compromising the safety of the workforce by opting for these low-cost products, which do not live up to the promise of providing adequate safety required at the worksite. Price sensitivity among end users can be a major reason for them inclining toward low-cost products.
Ansell continues to account for the largest market share. Extensive hand protection portfolio and focus on research and development to introduce new products have helped the company achieve a competitive edge over other market participants. Furthermore, the acquisition of Ringers Gloves in February 2019 is expected to help the company to strengthen its impact protection product offering.
Companies Mentioned
- Ansell
- ATG
- D3O
- MCR Safety
- Ringers Gloves
- Superior Glove
