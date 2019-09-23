Dymax Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Recognized by Dun & Bradstreet

Winner of D&B Business Eminence Award

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation , leading manufacturer of rapid and light-cure materials and equipment, has been awarded one of the winners of the Dun & Bradstreet Business Eminence Award for the Dymax Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. location.



Nominees of the D&B Business Eminence Award receive this distinguished recognition for their achievements as an entrepreneurial business that has contributed to Singapore’s business landscape over the past several years. The assessment of candidates and selection process is based on Dun & Bradstreet’s proprietary financial model that recognizes top performing businesses and helps raise their international profile. The D&B D-U-N-S Registered Seal resonates with customers, suppliers, and business partners.

Dun & Bradstreet has the world’s largest commercial database, with over 240 million company records derived from 30,000 data sources. Some of the largest, most successful technology and service companies in the world embed Dun & Bradstreet data within their offerings.

Dymax Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. joined in the ranks of this prestigious group being recognized for their abilities and contributions. The company looks forward to an exciting journey as it continually strives to achieve business excellence around the world.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and light cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at info@dymax.com or 860-482-1010.

Contact: Beth Schivley Global Director Marketing Communications Dymax Corporation bschivley@dymax.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.