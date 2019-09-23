ALR Technologies Creates Algorithm to Support Therapy Advancement for Non-Insulin Dependent (NID) Diabetes Patients

ALRT’s comprehensive diabetes management system now provides decision support for healthcare providers treating non-insulin dependent type 2 diabetes patients

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALR Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: ALRT) has created an algorithm for advancing medication therapies for patients with non-insulin dependent type 2 diabetes mellitus. The algorithm assists prescribers in making evidence-based medication therapy selections in accordance with the latest clinical practice guidelines set forth by the American Diabetes Association ( https://care.diabetesjournals.org/content/42/Supplement_1 ).



ALRT Diabetes Solution is an FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant, remote diabetes patient management system that leverages blood glucose data patterns to improve diabetes outcomes. The system includes patent pending predictive A1C and FDA cleared insulin dose adjustment features to assist healthcare providers to manage patients who use insulin therapy. The new algorithm expands the functionality of the current ALRT system to support therapy advancement decisions for the myriad of diabetes patients who are not using insulin.

The ADA has a well-vetted decision tree to help prescribers advance medication therapies for patients throughout the continuum of diabetes care. The new NID algorithm directly follows ADA guidelines, and will allow the ALRT Diabetes Solution to assist prescribers in proceeding with evidence-based treatment options, from the most basic non-insulin regimen up to basal/bolus insulin therapy. We will be offering the complete package bundled with and at the cost of very competitively priced blood glucose testing supplies. Using the ALRT platform, primary care physicians and their teams will be able to titrate medication therapies in shorter time frames and rapidly measure the impact of those therapy changes. Diligent patient management in the primary care setting improves clinical outcomes and dramatically reduces healthcare delivery costs.

About ALR Technologies Inc.

ALR Technologies is a medical device company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predicative A1C to track treatment success between lab reports; FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment that suggests insulin dosing changes per evidence based guidelines to optimize drug therapy; and, performance tracking to ensure best practices are followed. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data. More information about ALR Technologies, Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com.

Contact: Ken Robulak: 727.736.3838 email: info@alrt.com

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to ALR Technologies' business, and these statements reflect the current views of ALR Technologies with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. When used, the words "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ALR Technologies and its products to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further management discussions of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's quarterly filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.