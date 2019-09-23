Keeping the Lights On in California Homes

NeoVolta’s NV14 Home Energy Storage System: Clean, Reliable Backup Power

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American power grid is so essential to our way of life that we rarely even think about it. But just imagine a week without lights, air conditioning, refrigeration, smartphones, home office, and other devices. Not being able to buy food. Unless your gas station happens to have backup power, you won’t be able to fuel your car (charging electric vehicles will also be a problem). Prolonged outages can also cripple drinking water and sewage systems and disrupt law enforcement.



Are you prepared for such a scenario? You need to be, because our grid is more vulnerable than ever before.

With increasing global surface temperatures , it’s no coincidence that six of the ten most destructive wildfires in California history have happened since 2017. Because of these extreme weather changes, the state may now have a year-round wildfire season .

California’s three largest utilities have announced plans to shut off parts of the grid as a precaution on dry, windy days when the wildfire threat is highest. These public safety blackouts will not be limited to areas in immediate danger and could affect millions, with outages lasting up to a week .

Besides wildfire and other climate-related natural disasters, the grid is also vulnerable to physical sabotage or a massive cyberattack .

Your home’s preparedness strategy should include reliable backup power. Enter the NeoVolta NV14 energy storage system , which saves rooftop solar energy for nighttime use. In the event of a blackout, the NV14 will disconnect from the grid and power your critical loads continuously. The NV14 can connect with any residential solar installation , new or existing, AC string, AC micro-inverters, and/ DC solar.

“An extended blackout, regardless of the cause, can have devastating consequences,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “I would urge every homeowner with rooftop solar to install the NV14 energy storage system. It has high storage capacity, and with smart power usage it will deliver enough power to keep your household running and get you through most any crisis. And even if you never face a major blackout, you should still see savings every month on your utility bill when compared to Time-of-Use plans.”

NeoVolta designed its NV14 home energy storage system to help homeowners maximize their solar investment and break their dependence on the grid. Energy generated during the daytime is stored in the NV14’s clean, cobalt-free battery and used during evening “peak demand” hours when utility rates are often more than twice as high. The system’s inverter can be coupled to a DC panel for greater efficiency and additional savings.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

