Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future

New App Introduces Innovative and Personalized Experience that Cuts Through Inbox Clutter and Elevates What Matters to Users

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Yahoo unveiled a new version of its Mail app that redefines the way people use their inboxes. In an era of Internet and inbox overload, email has drastically shifted with people creating multiple accounts for different purposes as they sort endless content, receive daily promotional deals, and need a way to manage the mass volumes of messages. Yahoo Mail’s new app offers the perfect solution by organizing the clutter for users, empowering them to personalize and control their inboxes and focus on what matters most to them.



Yahoo Mail introduces an innovative experience that groups people’s messages into “Views” such as Deals, Travel and Attachments, controls email overload by introducing an easy, one-tap unsubscribe tool, and elevates important content like package tracking and travel updates to the top of inboxes. Additionally, users can log in with other email accounts and still take advantage of the app’s features, making Yahoo Mail a multi-purpose inbox that delivers on all of your needs.

“Fundamental to our humanity is how we connect and communicate,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “Today, much of that communication happens on mobile. People rely on email to manage and organize their lives from navigating multiple accounts, business documents, travel itineraries and shopping. It’s more important than ever to do this efficiently and stress free. We’re really proud of the new Yahoo Mail and how it helps people take better control.”

The app is available globally today, September 23rd, on both iOS and Android with new features, a modern interface, and navigation that allows for one-hand usage with even the biggest mobile screens. A few notable features and Views include:

Design refresh and deeper customization: A revamped interface that is built with today’s taller mobile screens in mind allows for intuitive one-hand usage with the new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. The layout is cleaner, colorful, easier to use, and customizable. Users can also personalize their push notifications to highlight which type of mail they wanted to be alerted of (personal vs. promotional) and tailor their inbox with custom color themes and sounds.



A revamped interface that is built with today’s taller mobile screens in mind allows for intuitive one-hand usage with the new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. The layout is cleaner, colorful, easier to use, and customizable. Users can also personalize their push notifications to highlight which type of mail they wanted to be alerted of (personal vs. promotional) and tailor their inbox with custom color themes and sounds. Photos and files in one place: Now there’s one View that allows easy access and navigation of all mail attachments, including important files, travel documents, event tickets, and photos. The information users need is always at hand.



Now there’s one View that allows easy access and navigation of all mail attachments, including important files, travel documents, event tickets, and photos. The information users need is always at hand. Industry-leading management of email subscriptions: With a View for subscriptions, users can browse promotional deals and unsubscribe from any newsletter with a single tap without leaving the app.



With a View for subscriptions, users can browse promotional deals and unsubscribe from any newsletter with a single tap without leaving the app. Spotlight on savings: Three separate types of deal offerings help guide users to the greatest savings. In the “ Deals View ,” users can filter all coupons in their inbox and receive notifications around the most valuable offers before they expire. The “ Location View ” (for iOS only currently) opens a built-in location map that shows timely deals at retailers in your area, while the “ Grocery View ” allows users to take advantage of discounts using their loyalty cards at any participating grocery store.



Three separate types of deal offerings help guide users to the greatest savings. In the “ ,” users can filter all coupons in their inbox and receive notifications around the most valuable offers before they expire. The “ ” (for iOS only currently) opens a built-in location map that shows timely deals at retailers in your area, while the “ ” allows users to take advantage of discounts using their loyalty cards at any participating grocery store. “Active Updates:” The app curates the top of users’ inboxes with timely updates such as package tracking, travel info, or a deal that’s about to expire (for iOS only).

About Verizon

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Stephanie Perez

stephanie.perez@verizonmedia.com



Brittany Votto

brittany.votto@verizonmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.