KnowBe4’s Roger Grimes Wins Advocate Leadership Award From SC Media

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist for KnowBe4 has been named a winner in the third-annual SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards, earning the distinction in the Advocate category.

A total of 50 honorees were revealed as part of a special editorial section published on www.scmagazine.com on Monday, September 23, 2019.

The Reboot Leadership Awards are an adjunct to SC Media’s annual Reboot coverage that takes place each December when SC Media recognizes the best and brightest cybersecurity luminaries and organizations. The Reboot Leadership Awards are offered similar accolades. The winners are honored with a special section on SC Media’s website and in their December Reboot edition.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by SC Magazine for cybersecurity leadership,” said Grimes. “For my entire career of over 30 years, I’ve tried to write and speak about cybersecurity and risk in a way that other people aren’t, and aren’t seeing; which I suppose does make me a bit of an advocate and leader. I like to take a step back and see if I can identify a basic, fundamental issue that everyone is missing. If I can’t find something different and distinct to write or present about, I usually don’t. I’m grateful to KnowBe4 for giving me my dream job as an advocate where I get the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with tens of thousands of people every year.”



The contenders who were nominated for these various categories faced a thorough judging process conducted by SC Media’s editorial team. This included a review of their professional backgrounds, references and work undertaken to benefit the wider industry, as well as any other research deemed necessary. Winners were chosen based on their outstanding service, qualifications and advancements in the cybersecurity industry.

“Demonstrating leadership, initiative and commitment to a safer digital society, SC Media’s 2019 Reboot Awards winners have rightfully earned their distinction as key players within the larger cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Teri Robinson, executive editor, SC Media.



For profiles of all this year’s SC Media Reboot Leadership Awards honorees, visit www.scmagazine.com.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 28,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.



