First Quantum Minerals Responds to Media Reports

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) is aware of speculation regarding a potential transaction involving Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. The Company confirms that discussions regarding a potential sale of a minority interest in First Quantum’s Zambian copper assets have occurred and are continuing. No transaction has been agreed upon and there is no guarantee that a transaction will be achieved.



There has also been speculation of a takeover bid. First Quantum has not engaged in any discussions regarding a take-over bid or other change of control transaction and has no knowledge of potential take-over bids, change of control transactions or proposals.

The Company will update the market as warranted.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 361-3752 Toll free: 1 (888) 688-6577 Email: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com



United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President

Tel: +44 7802 721663 Email: clive.newall@fqml.com







