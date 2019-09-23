There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,139 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Arabia Telecoms Market Report 2019-2023 - Investments in 5G & Digital Infrastructure such as SDN/NFV are Key to the Changing Market & Customer Requirements

Research Scope

  • This research service provides an analysis of the telecommunications market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
  • The stakeholder scope includes mobile network operators (MNOs), fixed-line operators, and Internet service providers (ISPs).
  • The study details the key telecom market indicators; market developments in terms of technology, services, competition, and infrastructure; and key regulatory trends and their impact on operators.
  • It provides a snapshot of the KSA's telecom market from various aspects, including market size, revenue, subscribers, and penetration across overall the telecom market, as well as individual mobile, fixed-line, and broadband segments.
  • The contribution made by prepaid and postpaid segments to the overall mobile services is discussed in detail.
  • The study highlights the key market drivers and restraints that are shaping the KSA's telecom market, along with an in-depth analysis of the competitive environment in terms of business model evolution, product line, technology leadership, product innovation, revenue growth, profitability, competitive differentiation, and customer service for each of the 3 MNOs focused on in the study: STC, Mobily, and Zain.

The telecom industry is changing rapidly in terms of technological advancements, service delivery, competitive landscape, and telcos' services expansion in the non-traditional telecom services section, such as managed infrastructure services, datacenter/co-location services, and cloud services. The study provides qualitative commentary on some of the trends and telcos' plans for these services.

Additionally, 5G is expected to bring in a new wave of investments, along with opportunities, for telcos. Saudi Arabian telcos are betting big on 5G; some of them have already announced their plans for 5G roll-out. The study provides a view of the 5G roll-out initiatives from Saudi Arabian telcos, as well as telecom infrastructure vendors that telcos are partnering with for such roll-outs. The study concludes by providing 3 top predictions, which the publisher believes would have the highest impact on the evolution of the telecom industry in Saudi Arabia.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the importance of information and communications technology (ICT) in the Saudi Arabian economy?
  • Which are the key telecom operators shaping the communication landscape in the region?
  • What are the key regulations driving growth?
  • What are the industry best practices that telecom operators can capitalize on?
  • What are the emerging technologies in the telecom market?
  • What are the key trends shaping the telecom market?
  • What are the potential growth opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market?

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Key Findings
  • Market Engineering Measurements

Market Overview

  • Research Scope
  • Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Economic Outlook

  • Telecom Market Outlook
  • Telecom Infrastructure in KSA
  • Regulatory Framework - Key Trends
  • Telecom Timeline

Market Drivers & Restraints

  • Market Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Restraints Explained

Forecast & Trends - Total Telecom Market

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Total Telecom Market - Revenue Forecast
  • Mobile Revenue Forecast by Operator
  • Mobile Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate
  • Mobile Subscriber Forecast by Operator
  • Mobile Subscriber - Prepaid vs Postpaid
  • Fixed Line Subscriber Forecast
  • Fixed Line Revenue Forecast
  • Broadband Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate
  • Broadband Revenue Forecast

Market Share & Competitive Analysis - Total Telecom Market

  • Competitive Environment
  • Telecom Operator's Business Model Evolution
  • 5G
  • Competitor Analysis - STC
  • Competitor Analysis - Mobily
  • Competitor Analysis - Zain

Industry Best Practices

  • Growth Opportunities and Enterprises to Action
  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Investments in 5G
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in SDN and NFV Technologies
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

  • The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

