Saudi Arabia Telecoms Market Report 2019-2023 - Investments in 5G & Digital Infrastructure such as SDN/NFV are Key to the Changing Market & Customer Requirements

Research Scope



This research service provides an analysis of the telecommunications market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The stakeholder scope includes mobile network operators (MNOs), fixed-line operators, and Internet service providers (ISPs).

The study details the key telecom market indicators; market developments in terms of technology, services, competition, and infrastructure; and key regulatory trends and their impact on operators.

It provides a snapshot of the KSA's telecom market from various aspects, including market size, revenue, subscribers, and penetration across overall the telecom market, as well as individual mobile, fixed-line, and broadband segments.



The contribution made by prepaid and postpaid segments to the overall mobile services is discussed in detail.

The study highlights the key market drivers and restraints that are shaping the KSA's telecom market, along with an in-depth analysis of the competitive environment in terms of business model evolution, product line, technology leadership, product innovation, revenue growth, profitability, competitive differentiation, and customer service for each of the 3 MNOs focused on in the study: STC, Mobily, and Zain.



The telecom industry is changing rapidly in terms of technological advancements, service delivery, competitive landscape, and telcos' services expansion in the non-traditional telecom services section, such as managed infrastructure services, datacenter/co-location services, and cloud services. The study provides qualitative commentary on some of the trends and telcos' plans for these services.



Additionally, 5G is expected to bring in a new wave of investments, along with opportunities, for telcos. Saudi Arabian telcos are betting big on 5G; some of them have already announced their plans for 5G roll-out. The study provides a view of the 5G roll-out initiatives from Saudi Arabian telcos, as well as telecom infrastructure vendors that telcos are partnering with for such roll-outs. The study concludes by providing 3 top predictions, which the publisher believes would have the highest impact on the evolution of the telecom industry in Saudi Arabia.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the importance of information and communications technology (ICT) in the Saudi Arabian economy?

Which are the key telecom operators shaping the communication landscape in the region?

What are the key regulations driving growth?

What are the industry best practices that telecom operators can capitalize on?

What are the emerging technologies in the telecom market?

What are the key trends shaping the telecom market?

What are the potential growth opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Overview

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Economic Outlook

Telecom Market Outlook

Telecom Infrastructure in KSA

Regulatory Framework - Key Trends

Telecom Timeline

Market Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecast & Trends - Total Telecom Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Total Telecom Market - Revenue Forecast

Mobile Revenue Forecast by Operator

Mobile Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate

Mobile Subscriber Forecast by Operator

Mobile Subscriber - Prepaid vs Postpaid

Fixed Line Subscriber Forecast

Fixed Line Revenue Forecast

Broadband Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate

Broadband Revenue Forecast

Market Share & Competitive Analysis - Total Telecom Market

Competitive Environment

Telecom Operator's Business Model Evolution

5G

Competitor Analysis - STC

Competitor Analysis - Mobily

Competitor Analysis - Zain

Industry Best Practices

Growth Opportunities and Enterprises to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investments in 5G

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in SDN and NFV Technologies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbn9qc

