Saudi Arabia Telecoms Market Report 2019-2023 - Investments in 5G & Digital Infrastructure such as SDN/NFV are Key to the Changing Market & Customer Requirements
Research Scope
- This research service provides an analysis of the telecommunications market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
- The stakeholder scope includes mobile network operators (MNOs), fixed-line operators, and Internet service providers (ISPs).
- The study details the key telecom market indicators; market developments in terms of technology, services, competition, and infrastructure; and key regulatory trends and their impact on operators.
- It provides a snapshot of the KSA's telecom market from various aspects, including market size, revenue, subscribers, and penetration across overall the telecom market, as well as individual mobile, fixed-line, and broadband segments.
- The contribution made by prepaid and postpaid segments to the overall mobile services is discussed in detail.
- The study highlights the key market drivers and restraints that are shaping the KSA's telecom market, along with an in-depth analysis of the competitive environment in terms of business model evolution, product line, technology leadership, product innovation, revenue growth, profitability, competitive differentiation, and customer service for each of the 3 MNOs focused on in the study: STC, Mobily, and Zain.
The telecom industry is changing rapidly in terms of technological advancements, service delivery, competitive landscape, and telcos' services expansion in the non-traditional telecom services section, such as managed infrastructure services, datacenter/co-location services, and cloud services. The study provides qualitative commentary on some of the trends and telcos' plans for these services.
Additionally, 5G is expected to bring in a new wave of investments, along with opportunities, for telcos. Saudi Arabian telcos are betting big on 5G; some of them have already announced their plans for 5G roll-out. The study provides a view of the 5G roll-out initiatives from Saudi Arabian telcos, as well as telecom infrastructure vendors that telcos are partnering with for such roll-outs. The study concludes by providing 3 top predictions, which the publisher believes would have the highest impact on the evolution of the telecom industry in Saudi Arabia.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the importance of information and communications technology (ICT) in the Saudi Arabian economy?
- Which are the key telecom operators shaping the communication landscape in the region?
- What are the key regulations driving growth?
- What are the industry best practices that telecom operators can capitalize on?
- What are the emerging technologies in the telecom market?
- What are the key trends shaping the telecom market?
- What are the potential growth opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
Economic Outlook
- Telecom Market Outlook
- Telecom Infrastructure in KSA
- Regulatory Framework - Key Trends
- Telecom Timeline
Market Drivers & Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecast & Trends - Total Telecom Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Total Telecom Market - Revenue Forecast
- Mobile Revenue Forecast by Operator
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast by Operator
- Mobile Subscriber - Prepaid vs Postpaid
- Fixed Line Subscriber Forecast
- Fixed Line Revenue Forecast
- Broadband Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate
- Broadband Revenue Forecast
Market Share & Competitive Analysis - Total Telecom Market
- Competitive Environment
- Telecom Operator's Business Model Evolution
- 5G
- Competitor Analysis - STC
- Competitor Analysis - Mobily
- Competitor Analysis - Zain
Industry Best Practices
- Growth Opportunities and Enterprises to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Investments in 5G
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in SDN and NFV Technologies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
