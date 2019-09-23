Single Cell Genomics & Proteomics: Global Markets, Workflows, Technologies, and Applications to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the global single cell genomic and proteomic technologies and workflows and identifies key application areas and concepts that can help companies steer their way toward running a successful business. Documented insights from single cell biologists and researchers have been studied to identify current and future applications across translational, biopharma, clinical, and basic research.



The study covers an assessment of the market across workflows, technologies, geographic regions, and applications. These assessments have been developed after carefully studying 23 companies that are currently offering and developing solutions for single cell isolation and analytical purposes.



Market Insights



Single cell genomic and proteomics tools have gained significant importance in the past 2 years. The year 2018 was particularly very active with a lot of platforms made available by both established life sciences tools companies and start-ups.

10X Genomics and Fluidigm have demonstrated the potential for high-throughput single cell applications. There is a constant quest for delivering the lowest cost per cell which is keeping the innovation curve high.

Single cell technology developers continue to attract funds from venture capitalists, making it one of the attractive areas to invest in the life science industry. While advancements in the hardware side are addressing throughput and low cost per cell, complexity in the data analysis remains unaddressed, which leaves opportunities to develop analytical tools and bioinformatics pipeline for single cell analysis data.

From an application standpoint, while most of the current applications for single cell analysis are restricted to translational research, biopharma applications present the second largest opportunity. Single cell analysis for clinical applications is a long-term opportunity and the company that focuses more on addressing this application will clearly gain the first-mover advantage.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the future outlook for single cell technologies?

What specific applications offer growth opportunities that can be leveraged by existing and future participants?

What are the unmet needs and challenges in the single cell genomics and proteomics industry?

What types of technologies (e.g., droplet based) are poised for growth?

Who are the major companies offering high-, moderate-, and low-throughput solutions?

What applications are driving the update of single cell genomic technologies?

What are the strengths of companies offering single cell genomic and proteomic technologies?

How will the structure of the market change over time? Is it ripe for acquisitions?

How has the industry M&A evolved between various companies offering single cell genomics solutions?

Where are the major themes of partnership?

Who are the right customers/target audience for platforms?

What do they want? What are they willing to pay?

Companies Mentioned



10X Genomics

1CellBio

Fluidigm

Veridex

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Interest in Single Cell Genomics

Research Areas of Interest in Single Cell Analysis

Comparison of Traditional Cell Isolation Techniques

Competitive Landscape

Analyst's Take on Established Companies

Key Technologies and Workflow - Competitor Landscape

Single Cell Analysis Workflow Technology

Funding Trends

Early-Stage Company Funding Trends for Single Cell Analysis

U.S Research Center Funding Trends

U.S Research Center Funding (Y-o-Y) Analysis

Commercial Funding

SCG Cores Around the World

Key Partnerships

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action (C2A)

Shift towards High-Throughput Platforms

Increased Focus on Computational Tools

Emergence of New Applications for SCG

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Mission Bio Gains the First-mover Advantage as the Only DNA Isolation Platform

The Only Renowned Platform in the Market for High-throughput Single Cell Analysis

While Seen as an Industry Standard for Single Cell Analysis, New Competitors can Weaken Fluidigm's Market Position

UK-based Company Set Out to Provide Competition to Existing Single Cell Companies

When Combined with Veridex CTC Cell Search Deparray, the Company's Solution Proves its Potential in the Clinical Setting

Commercially Launched in December 2018, 1CellBio Aims to Tap into Machine Learning to Identify Patterns of Gene Expression in Single Cells

Revenue Forecast

Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market - Revenue Forecast

Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market - Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Breakdown by Technology and Workflow

Unmet Needs and Future Application Areas

Challenges with Single Cell Analysis Workflows

Challenges

Future Applications and Use Cases

Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Appendix

Computational Tools

List of Companies Mentioned in this Report

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uowpdt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.