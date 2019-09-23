Aerosol Cans Market to Rise at a CAGR of 5.52% During 2019-2025 - Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Demand Factors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Cans Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global aerosol cans market to grow with a CAGR of 5.52% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global aerosol cans market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on aerosol cans market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on aerosol cans market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aerosol cans market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aerosol cans market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in the modern retail formats

Ease-of-use, portability, recyclability, safety & strength, and the increased aesthetic appeal of the product

Improving consumer lifestyle

2) Restraints

Government regulation towards the use of plastic and CFC

3) Opportunities

Increasing awareness of eco-friendly packaging solutions

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the aerosol cans market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the aerosol cans market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global aerosol cans market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Aerosol Cans Market Highlights

2.2. Aerosol Cans Market Projection

2.3. Aerosol Cans Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Aerosol Cans Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Aerosol Cans Market



4. Aerosol Cans Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Aerosol Cans Market by Material

5.1. Aluminium

5.2. Steel-tinplate

5.3. Plastic

5.4. Other Materials



6. Global Aerosol Cans Market by Type

6.1. Necked-in

6.2. Shaped Wall

6.3. Straight Wall



7. Global Aerosol Cans Market by Application

7.1. Personal Care

7.2. Household

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Food

7.6. Pharmaceutical/Veterinary

7.7. Insect Control

7.8. Paints & Varnishes



8. Global Aerosol Cans Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Aerosol Cans Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Ball Corporation

9.2.2. Crown Holdings Inc.

9.2.3. CCL Industries Inc.

9.2.4. Nampak Limited

9.2.5. BWAY Corporation

9.2.6. CPMC Holdings Ltd.

9.2.7. Exal Corporation

9.2.8. WestRock Company

9.2.9. Colep Portugal S.A.

9.2.10. China Aluminium Cans Holdings Ltd.

9.2.11. Other Companies



