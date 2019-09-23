Global Self-adhesive Labels Market 2017-2025 - Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging Prompts Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-adhesive Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global self-adhesive labels market to grow with a CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global self-adhesive labels market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on self-adhesive labels market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on self-adhesive labels market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global self-adhesive labels market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global self-adhesive labels market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increase in the transportation and logistics industry

The rise in the E-commerce industry

The affordable price of self-adhesive labels

2) Restraints

Increasing raw material prices

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for flexible packaging

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the self-adhesive labels market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the self-adhesive labels market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global self-adhesive labels market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Self-adhesive Labels Market Highlights

2.2. Self-adhesive Labels Market Projection

2.3. Self-adhesive Labels Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Self-adhesive Labels Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Label Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Self-adhesive Labels Market



4. Self-adhesive Labels Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Self-adhesive Labels Market by Label Type

5.1. Permanent

5.2. Removable



6. Global Self-adhesive Labels Market by Material Type

6.1. Paper

6.2. Plastic



7. Global Self-adhesive Labels Market by Application

7.1. Food & Beverages

7.2. Consumer Durables

7.3. Pharmaceuticals

7.4. Personal Care

7.5. Other Applications



8. Global Self-adhesive Labels Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Self-adhesive Labels Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. 3M Company

9.2.2. Avery Dennison Corporation

9.2.3. CCL Industries Inc.

9.2.4. Constantia Flexibles Group

9.2.5. WS Packaging Group Inc.

9.2.6. Fuji Seal International Inc.

9.2.7. Huhtamki Oyj

9.2.8. Mondi PLC

9.2.9. UPM-Kymmene Corporation

9.2.10. Torraspapel S.A.

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy5m89

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

