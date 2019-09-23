XPO Logistics Drivers Win Ontario Truck Driving Awards

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three professional truck drivers from XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) in Canada took home top awards at the annual Ontario Truck Driving Championships (OTDC) on Sept. 7, 2019. Winning in multiple categories at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, were XPO drivers:



Sebastian Tatar of Toronto, awarded first place in the Single-Tandem Class (five-axle), as well as Highest Points of the Day and Perfect Pre-Trip Score;

Clary Ward of Hamilton, awarded first place in the Single-Single Class (three-axle); and

Shawn Pietracupa of Milton, awarded second place in the Single-Single Class (three-axle), as well as Perfect Pre-Trip Score.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “Congratulations to our OTDC award winners Sebastian, Clary and Shawn, and to rookie XPO competitor Sanggoo Park. Our professional drivers in Canada set an outstanding example for safe practices in our industry. They all share in this recognition.”

The 2019 event marked the 73rd year that professional truck drivers in Ontario showcased their safety skills and driving expertise at OTDC competitions. More than 50 drivers qualified for the championships at the regional level.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,537 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com



