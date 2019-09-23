Tube Packaging Market Report 2019: Global Industry to Record a CAGR of 5.62% Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tube Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global tube packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global tube packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on tube packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on tube packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global tube packaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global tube packaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care industry

Superior barrier properties

Rapidly growing urbanization

2) Restraints

Stringent regulation towards the use of plastic

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for safe and sustainable packaging

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the tube packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the tube packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global tube packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Tube Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. Tube Packaging Market Projection

2.3. Tube Packaging Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Tube Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Tube Packaging Market



4. Tube Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Tube Packaging Market by Type

5.1. Squeeze Tubes

5.2. Twist Tubes

5.3. Other Types



6. Global Tube Packaging Market by Material

6.1. Plastic

6.2. Paper

6.3. Aluminum

6.4. Other Materials



7. Global Tube Packaging Market by Application

7.1. Personal Care

7.2. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

7.3. Food

7.4. Home-care

7.5. Other Applications



8. Global Tube Packaging Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Tube Packaging Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Amcor PLC

9.2.2. Berry Global Inc

9.2.3. CCL Industries Inc.

9.2.4. Constantia Flexibles Group

9.2.5. Huhtamki Oyj

9.2.6. Sonoco Products Company

9.2.7. Essel Propack Ltd.

9.2.8. Sinclair & Rush Inc.

9.2.9. Montebello Packaging

9.2.10. World Wide Packaging LLC

9.2.11. Other Companies



