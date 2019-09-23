HQGE Acquires Canadian CBD Company Green Sky Solutions

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) has acquired Canadian hemp CBD company Green Sky Solutions Inc. GSS offers Canadian manufacturing/distribution of CBD products; and are in final negotiations with major Canadian Retailers to bring hemp CBD topical products and edibles to retail shelves nationwide; launching as per Health Canada Directives.

Green Sky Solutions provides an array of data, supply chain management, and white label manufacturing to the Canadian market. Their online community project will compile and compare anecdotal and research data; offering correlations never seen in the marketplace. Green Sky will also shortly launch Hempsession Canada, which will augment HQGE’s current Hempsession effort while adding a new dimension and audience to Hempsession’s currently #4 rated educational show on Apple Music.

HQGE’s expansion into the Canadian CBD market offers shareholders another stake in this exciting emerging market, and depth in the value of their stock. Global demand is increasing daily for both raw and finished products containing CBD. HQGE and its subsidiaries continue to be leaders within the market; and are carrying strategies forward that will drive stock value.

Luis Proetta, CEO of HQGE, stated, “We are very pleased to announce this recent acquisition of Green Sky Solutions, which is a perfect fit with our overall purpose of providing a broad spectrum of products and services for the hemp CBD community, including data gathering, intelligence and education and product delivery. We are moving quickly to integrate GSS directly into our mainstream activities and we expect them to be a major factor in both our near term growth and our long term strategy.”

Sarah Munro, CEO of GSS, added, “The Canadian CBD market has seen exponential growth in the past 12 months; and with Health Canada’s release of hemp CBD topicals and edibles, we expect near term growth to be off the charts. Full implementation of our directives will drive value in our parent; and allow us to place ourselves at the forefront of an emerging market.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC.:

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to playing a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. HQ Global Education acquired Hempsession in June 2019 and Green Sky Solutions, Inc. in September 2019. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition; subject to risks and uncertainties.

Luis Proetta 949-587-5155 info@hqgeinc.com



