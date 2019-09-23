PYXYA Selects Contrail SD-WAN from Juniper Networks for OTT Managed Network Services

PYXYA’s over-the-top approach aims to disrupt established network delivery models for enterprise connectivity with the aid of Contrail® SD-WAN

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has partnered with French managed service provider PYXYA to provide the Contrail SD-WAN solution to meet growing enterprise demand for secure branch connectivity.

PYXYA, based in Lyon, France, is a disruptor to the traditional managed services model, one that provides an over-the-top (OTT) secure SD-WAN service using Contrail SD-WAN on existing network infrastructures.

Juniper's automation, multi-tenancy and role-based access control helped win the business over multiple vendors. It also aligned with PYXYA’s business model to support different tiers of providers with a full range of services.

PYXYA’s goal is to be a service provider for enterprise customers as well as system integrators and managed service providers who act as resellers for its solution. It is also well-positioned to support government entities as it can provide local support with on-premises and cloud solutions – a common factor in providing secure hosting for highly sensitive public information and gaining public sector certification.

As part of the partnership, PYXYA aims to leverage the broader capabilities of Contrail SD-WAN to move from SD-WAN to SD-Branch services in the future. PYXYA’s portal now allows control of the WAN infrastructure, as well as the universalization software of the universal PyBox. Its solution is evolving to integrate the management of local network infrastructures and Wi-Fi. The company intends to then migrate its solution to manage all the IT infrastructure of the site through the SD-Branch.

Contrail SD-WAN will enable PYXYA to meet its existing and longer-term business objectives by providing customers with fully integrated, enhanced security offerings, managed LAN and integrated Wi-Fi, through Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company. PYXYA will also use Mist’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) knowledge to enhance the overall client service delivery.

News highlights:

Contrail SD-WAN provides more than just SD-WAN, supporting PYXYA’s goals to deliver SD-Branch, including managed LAN, Wi-Fi and security.

Juniper’s open API automates PYXYA’s SD-WAN solution.

The NFX Series Universal CPE enables PYXYA to customize solutions for its end customers, providing far greater flexibility than other solutions. The NFX Series uCPE provides PYXYA with the option to deliver edge computing solutions, as well.

Artificial Intelligence capabilities are intended to differentiate the range of services available in the future, to include capabilities such as automatic Business application visibility and weak signal analysis for predictive maintenance.

With over 23,000 customers and over a million SRX units shipped, the Juniper SRX300 Series and NFX Series Network Services Platforms provide the industry’s most comprehensive SD-WAN ready CPE portfolio with integrated security.

Contrail SD-WAN is a proven, scalable solution, as evidenced in the test results of the independent laboratory EANTC. In addition to scalability, the report validates the broad portfolio of capabilities provided by Contrail SD-WAN, including its open APIs, which allow for customization of the solution, multi-tenancy, role-based access control, application Quality of Experience, analytics and reporting and much more.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are a young, dynamic and disruptive entrant to the cloud supplier market. Our OTT model is a new approach to cloud service delivery and we have found the perfect partner in Juniper Networks. They came to us with a solution that had an open API enabling us to integrate the system into our environment, automate it, and customize it, so that we can differentiate our solution in the market. Our aim is to develop fresh and innovative solutions - such as SD-Branch - offering enhanced security, LAN, Wi-Fi and AI services to clients across multiple sectors. We are confident that Juniper Networks will accompany us every step of the way to our “AI-driven Networks” as a Service solution to quickly evolve the French WAN market.”

Marc del Fabbro, Chief Executive Officer, PYXYA

“PYXYA is a forward-looking service provider, taking an innovative approach to managed services. They allow customers the flexibility to leverage the infrastructure of their choice to offer over the top services, including SD-WAN and SD-Branch. This is a relatively new trend which we expect will continue to grow in the coming years. Companies like PYXYA provide a new kind of service model aimed at not just enterprise customers, but also systems integrators and other service providers, and I’m delighted they have chosen Juniper as their partner on this journey.”

Sally Bament, VP of Service Provider Strategy, Juniper Networks

